Morning Briefing: Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Today’s forecast is showing sun and clouds mixed with high of around 90 and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph. Tonight, a few clouds with a low of 58.

Farmers’ market: In the planning stages over the past several months, the Philomath Farmers’ Market will launch Sunday afternoon for the first of six summer dates. Organizers are hoping that the community will respond during this pilot experiment. Click here to read the story.

Warriors Today: The Philomath School District’s reopening of indoor facilities are a little more complicated than the outdoor venues. The pool remains closed — although that has more to do with no pool director — and the gym will not be available to outside groups for now. To read this installment of Warriors Today, click here.