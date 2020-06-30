Morning Briefing: Tuesday, June 30, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Today’s forecast calls for a shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy during the afternoon with a high of 67 with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. Tonight, mainly clear with a low of 49.

Interim superintendent: The Philomath School Board hopes to hire an interim superintendent by Aug. 3 following an aggressive hiring process that will include advertising the position, reviewing applications, interviewing candidates, checking references, selecting a top candidate and negotiating a contract. Click here to read the story.

Mandatory masks: All Oregon residents will be required to wear masks or face coverings in indoor public spaces starting Wednesday to help curb the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Kate Brown announced. Click here to read the story.