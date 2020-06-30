Morning Briefing: Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Today’s forecast calls for a shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy during the afternoon with a high of 67 with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. Tonight, mainly clear with a low of 49.
Interim superintendent: The Philomath School Board hopes to hire an interim superintendent by Aug. 3 following an aggressive hiring process that will include advertising the position, reviewing applications, interviewing candidates, checking references, selecting a top candidate and negotiating a contract. Click here to read the story.
Mandatory masks: All Oregon residents will be required to wear masks or face coverings in indoor public spaces starting Wednesday to help curb the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Kate Brown announced. Click here to read the story.
School fund: Gov. Kate Brown says she is committed to maintaining the $9 billion that state lawmakers budgeted for the operation of Oregon’s public schools in the current two-year cycle. Click here to read the story.
COVID update: A total of 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Oregon Health Authority as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, a significant decrease in numbers from the previous three days. Click here to read the story.
Jones graduates: Davie Jones, of Philomath, earned a bachelor of arts degree in Bible (general studies) with a Biblical languages minor at Pensacola Christian College (Florida). Click here to read this brief.
In case you missed it: PYAC cancels baseball, softball. ... Brad’s Blog on development.
