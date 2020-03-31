Morning Briefing: Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The rain continues. Today’s forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers with a high of 51 and low of 35, winds out of the west at 11 mph and 74% humidity.
Gerding stays positive: Former Philomath High baseball standout Austin Gerding sees his comeback season at Chemeketa cut short, but he’s in a good frame of mind moving forward to keep playing the game he loves. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: Based on what the Oregon Department of Education put out Monday night, it appears almost certain that classes won’t reconvene through the rest of the academic year. And if that happens, well, we’re not going to see any spring sports either. For the Warriors Today sports blog, go to PhilomathExpress.com.
First death in county: Benton County sees its first COVID-19 death — a woman in her late 80s who had underlying health conditions. The first cases were also reported in an Oregon State University student and a Linn-Benton Community College employee. Click here to read the story.
EOC needs gear: The emergency operations center run by Corvallis and Benton County has entered its third week of helping coordinate the local response to the coronavirus outbreak. New this week are on online portal and donation box to ramp up the collection of badly needed personal protective equipment. Click here to read the story.
School board meeting: Look for a story later this week, but if you’re itching to know what the school board talked about last night, the Facebook Live video they produced is online.
Obituary: For an obituary on Robert Dean Snyder, a former Philomath resident, click here.
In case you missed it: Local organizations and businesses, such as Softstar Shoes and Marys River Quilt Guild, have been sewing cloth masks to supplement supplies at health care facilities. ... Surfacing and striping at the new Philomath tennis courts have been completed but the facility remains locked until such sites can open to the public.
