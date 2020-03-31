Morning Briefing: Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The rain continues. Today’s forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers with a high of 51 and low of 35, winds out of the west at 11 mph and 74% humidity.

Gerding stays positive: Former Philomath High baseball standout Austin Gerding sees his comeback season at Chemeketa cut short, but he’s in a good frame of mind moving forward to keep playing the game he loves. Click here to read the story.

Warriors Today: Based on what the Oregon Department of Education put out Monday night, it appears almost certain that classes won’t reconvene through the rest of the academic year. And if that happens, well, we’re not going to see any spring sports either. For the Warriors Today sports blog, go to PhilomathExpress.com.

