Morning Briefing: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: AM fog/PM clouds, high of 56, low of 40, 20% chance of rain, winds out of southwest at 7 mph, 82% humidity.
Travel trailer fire: Philomath Fire & Rescue responded Monday morning to a travel trailer fire on a property located off Alsea Highway. Nobody in the trailer, no injuries but it appears likely that it’s a total loss. Click here to read the story.
2-for-1 price: Philomath High School Athletic Director Tony Matta told me last night that fans can watch both the girls and boys state playoff basketball games on Saturday and pay admission only once. The girls play at 4:30 and the boys at 6 p.m. with both teams facing Phoenix in first-round games.
Distracted driving: The Philomath Police Department reported results from a distracted driving enforcement effort that occurred over the weekend of Feb. 22-23. Police issued 48 citations and witnessed 52 violations — speeding by 11 mph or more over the limit (33 violations), driving while suspended (4), failure to carry proof of insurance (2), driving with no car insurance (1) and 12 other miscellaneous violations.
Summit show: The Summit Community Talent Show is coming up Saturday night. The event takes place at the Summit Grange Hall and serves as a fundraiser ($5 admission). Click here to read more about it.
PHS cheerleaders: The cheer team finished seventh at state this year in a continued climb upward from a program that didn’t compete at all just a few years ago. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: In today's sports blog, the top four seeds in the boys basketball state playoffs are examined, including details on common opponents this season between Philomath and Phoenix. Check it out at PhilomathExpress.com.
Public meetings: The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet this morning at 9 a.m. for a work session and noon for its regular meeting. The agenda includes a public hearing for a Hawk Crest property to be annexed into the Philomath Fire & Rescue District. Click here for the agenda. Philomath Fire & Rescue’s board will meet today at 3 p.m. at the station on Main Street. Click here for the agenda.
Library events: Wiggly Wobbler Storytime begins at 10 a.m. at Philomath Community Library. The Makers Club will meet at 4 p.m.
Chamber event: An 8:30 a.m. get-together at a distilling company sounds like it could be an interesting way to start the day and that’s what the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce has put together for its March Greeters event. They will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Marcotte Distilling Co., which is located at 1732 Main St. (in the complex anchored by Marys Peak True Value on the other side of Vinwood Taphouse). The networking program is available to chamber members and their employees.
Most-read news stories: The analytics tool that our company uses to measure online readership shows the following for the month of February: Top 5 news stories —1) Agencies work together to study crosswalk options in Philomath; 2) Philomath highlights best in community with Samaritan Awards; 3) OSU releases fall honor roll that includes 43 Philomath students; 4) Kings Valley students rise to the occasion for “Kindness Challenge”; 5) Philomath’s Jack Lehman lands position in state representative’s office.
Most-read sports stories: And the following stories were the most read in February for sports—1) Reynece Ryan develops passion for wrestling; 2) Shining Stars show off dance skills at home competition; 3) Travis King takes over as head softball coach at Philomath High; 4) Philomath High boys complete run to Oregon West title; 5) Philomath High girls thump Woodburn while Kramer puts up 44.
In case you missed it: Philomath High’s Battle of the Books team qualifies for state. ... PHS girls stumble in tuneup game vs. West Albany. ... Sports gallery for week of Feb. 23-29.
Save the date: March 13—Artist reception with Earl Newman and “50 Years of Monterey Jazz Posters” (Benton County Museum), 5-7 p.m. April 8—Clemens Primary School’s kindergarten orientation, 6-7 p.m. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz, 5-9 p.m.