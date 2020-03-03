Morning Briefing: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Chamber event: An 8:30 a.m. get-together at a distilling company sounds like it could be an interesting way to start the day and that’s what the Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce has put together for its March Greeters event. They will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Marcotte Distilling Co., which is located at 1732 Main St. (in the complex anchored by Marys Peak True Value on the other side of Vinwood Taphouse). The networking program is available to chamber members and their employees.