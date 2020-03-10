Morning Briefing: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Looks like we have a nice day on tap. Forecast shows high of 59, low tonight of 36 and 10% chance of rain with winds at 5 mph out of the northeast and 70% humidity.

Senior ski season: Accomplished high school skier Luc Barnes had to overcome challenges in his final season with the Philomath High ski club. For one, how do you suffer a major knee injury in early January and still compete at the state meet in February? Click here to read a feature on Luc Barnes.

Warriors Today: While a lot of attention involving PHS sports has focused on the state tournament boys and girls basketball teams, spring sports quietly got under way eight days ago with the first official practices. And at this time next week, softball and tennis are slated to make their season debuts. Read Warriors Today online at PhilomathExpress.com.