Morning Briefing: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Looks like we have a nice day on tap. Forecast shows high of 59, low tonight of 36 and 10% chance of rain with winds at 5 mph out of the northeast and 70% humidity.
Senior ski season: Accomplished high school skier Luc Barnes had to overcome challenges in his final season with the Philomath High ski club. For one, how do you suffer a major knee injury in early January and still compete at the state meet in February? Click here to read a feature on Luc Barnes.
Warriors Today: While a lot of attention involving PHS sports has focused on the state tournament boys and girls basketball teams, spring sports quietly got under way eight days ago with the first official practices. And at this time next week, softball and tennis are slated to make their season debuts. Read Warriors Today online at PhilomathExpress.com.
Police Committee: The Philomath Police Committee plans to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. Chief of Police Ken Rueben plans to provide a staffing update and discuss an accreditation review. Click here for the agenda.
County commissioners: The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet this morning at 9 at the Corvallis Depot (700 SW Washington Ave., Corvallis) for a goal-setting work session. Click here for the agenda.
Free tech help: The Philomath Community Library offers free, basic one-on-one tech help from a staff member with individuals’ computer or device. The next opportunity will be this Thursday between 2 and 4 p.m. Click here for more details on this library program.
Coronavirus information: The city of Philomath is posting information on its website about the COVID-19 situation with links to key resources. Click here to check it out.
Twenty years ago: Mid-Valley Media photographer Mark Ylen puts together a “Flashback” photo essays from 20 years ago and he posted one online a couple of days ago that includes Philomath’s Greg and Deb Mickenham and their twin daughters and the PHS girls basketball state title. Click here to scroll through the gallery.
At the library: Philomath Community Library will host Wiggly Wobbler Storytime at 10 a.m. today. This is a program for children up to age 2.
Wind ensemble: The Philomath High wind ensemble will participate today from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in a high school concert band festival at LaSells Stewart Center on the campus of Oregon State University.
In case you missed it: PHS photo gallery with girls basketball, boys basketball and dance/drill. ... Brad’s Blog: Secret confessions on the sports beat. ... Shining Stars take first place at Sheldon competition.
Save the date: April 5—Marys River Grange’s Plant Sale and Garden Swap, 11 a.m. April 8—Clemens Primary School’s kindergarten orientation, 6-7 p.m. April 12—College United Methodist Church pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz, 5-9 p.m.