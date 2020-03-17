Morning Briefing: Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The forecast shows mostly sunny skies with a high of 59 and low tonight of 38. No chance of rain, winds out of the west northwest at 9 mph and 57% humidity.
Museum closed: The Benton County Historical Society announced its decision to temporarily close the Philomath Museum beginning today. Click here for the story.
Water shut-offs: The city of Philomath announced Monday morning that it is temporarily suspending water shut-offs. Click here for the story.
Testing positive: Four additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon, and two Corvallis residents visiting relatives in Washington state also tested positive for the disease, authorities announced on Monday. Click here for the story.
“Grab and go” lunches: The Philomath School District will provide free “grab and go” lunches for all students ages 18 and under daily through March 31 at Clemens Primary School from noon-1 p.m.
Warriors Today: Coaches are hoping their athletes are self-disciplined and stay in shape for when the spring sports seasons resume. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read the sports blog.
Emergency center: The city of Corvallis and Benton County are working together on an emergency operations center that goes live this morning. The goal of the center is to coordinate emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak and support the Benton County Health Department, which will be the lead agency for city and county. Click here to read the story.
Today’s public meetings: The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. and viewers can watch it via Facebook live. Click here for the story.
Cancellations and postponements: A list of known Philomath-related cancellations and postponements can be found on our website. If you have any to add, please get in touch with me at brad.fuqua@lee.net. Click here to view the list.
Save the date: April 5—Marys River Grange’s Plant Sale and Garden Swap, 11 a.m. April 12—College United Methodist Church pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz, 5-9 p.m.