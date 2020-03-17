Morning Briefing: Tuesday, March 17, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Grab and go” lunches: The Philomath School District will provide free “grab and go” lunches for all students ages 18 and under daily through March 31 at Clemens Primary School from noon-1 p.m.

Warriors Today: Coaches are hoping their athletes are self-disciplined and stay in shape for when the spring sports seasons resume. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read the sports blog.

Emergency center: The city of Corvallis and Benton County are working together on an emergency operations center that goes live this morning. The goal of the center is to coordinate emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak and support the Benton County Health Department, which will be the lead agency for city and county. Click here to read the story.