Morning Briefing: Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Stay at Home

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Today’s forecast calls for light rain with a high of 48 and low of 35, 70% chance of precipitation, winds out of the south southwest at 8 mph and 84% humidity.

Food distribution organizations: In this time of need, programs such as the school district’s food pack program and the food bank and gleaners programs at PCS are responding to help families and individuals. Click here to read the story.

Spring sports: Warriors coaches, AD react to spring stoppage of high school athletics. A comprehensive look at various angles of Philomath High’s baseball, softball, track and field and tennis programs. Click here to read the story.

Cancellations and postponements: Updated list of various events that have been canceled (pretty much everything, right?). Click here to read the list.

Today’s public meetings: The Philomath Finance and Administration Committee plans to meet at 4 p.m. and the Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Click here to read details about Tuesday’s public meetings.

OWC girls hoops: Philomath entire starting lineup earns all-Oregon West honors in girls basketball. Click here to read the story.

OWC boys hoops: Four Warriors make all-league in boys basketball. Click here to read the story.

News Trackers: Benton County approves growth management intergovernmental agreement with Philomath. Click here to read the story.

Coronavirus update: Linn County has verified its 20th case of COVID-19 and an Albany pediatrics clinic has closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive and several other people experienced symptoms. Click here to read the story.

Warriors Today: It was a great time preparing for and participating in my fantasy baseball draft. Now we just need to have a season. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read Warriors Today.

Benton declares virus emergency
Benton declares virus emergency

CORVALLIS — Benton County on Tuesday became the latest local jurisdiction in the mid-valley to declare an emergency in the face of the worldwi…

