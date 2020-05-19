Morning Briefing: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Today’s Philomath forecast calls for morning showers with a 30% chance of precipitation, high of 62, low of 47 and winds out of the west at 10 mph.
Philomath bus: Philomath Connection passengers must now wear face coverings while riding the bus based on guidelines coming out of Gov. Kate Brown's office. Click here to read the story.
Another Highway 20 fatality: An 86-year-old Waldport man was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 east of Toledo, the Oregon State Police reported. A 67-year-old Philomath man was not injured. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: Philomath High girls basketball standout Sage Kramer is up for another award. Kramer was named a finalist for the 68th Oregon Sports Awards in the category of female Prep Basketball Player of the Year. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read the latest sports blog.
Today’s public meetings: The Philomath Police Committee (2 p.m.), Philomath Finance and Administration Committee (4 p.m.) and Benton County Commissioners (9 a.m.) are all scheduled to meet today. Click here for a rundown of what to expect.
In case you missed it: The Philomath Budget Committee approved of the proposed 2020-21 budget and moved it forward to the City Council ... The city released information on road closures or delays that impact Chapel Drive and 53rd Street between Plymouth Drive and Country Club Drive. ... The city begins on Monday its annual cleaning of the water system, which involves flowing fire hydrants to create high-water flows. ... Philomath High School senior Derek Thompson is among 10 students that received a $2,000 Tomorrow’s Leadership Today Scholarship from Oregon State Credit Union. ... The Community Services Consortium has received over $500,000 of state funding to use as emergency housing assistance for residents of Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties. ... Brad’s Blog on how can you comment at the city’s public meetings during this period of videoconferencing.
