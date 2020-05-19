Morning Briefing: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Today’s Philomath forecast calls for morning showers with a 30% chance of precipitation, high of 62, low of 47 and winds out of the west at 10 mph.

Philomath bus: Philomath Connection passengers must now wear face coverings while riding the bus based on guidelines coming out of Gov. Kate Brown's office. Click here to read the story.

Another Highway 20 fatality: An 86-year-old Waldport man was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 east of Toledo, the Oregon State Police reported. A 67-year-old Philomath man was not injured. Click here to read the story.