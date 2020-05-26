Morning Briefing: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Tennis scholarship: Selah Carlisle didn’t think she had much of a chance to earn a tennis scholarship with the opportunity to play her season season at Philomath wiped out. But then she got an email from a coach in Washington. Click here to read the story.

Starker CEO: Starker Forests recently announced the hiring of Nicole Wallace as the company’s new chief financial officer. Wallace succeeded Steve Wyatt, who retired in April after 33 years with Starker. Click here to read the story.

Warriors Today: Oregon Sports Award for girls basketball goes to Southridge’s McKelle Meek but it was an accomplishment just for Philomath’s Sage Kramer to be included among the final three for the honor. Click here to read this sports blog item.