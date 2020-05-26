Morning Briefing: Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: We’re looking at mostly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of precipitation and a high of 75 degrees with winds out of the north northeast at 7 mph. The overnight low is predicted at 51.
Memorial Day: The annual flag-placement ceremony out at Mount Union cemetery occurred Saturday morning with Oregon State ROTC cadets, their families and others from the community participating. Two-hundred veterans are in the cemetery. Click here to read the story.
Graduation update: Philomath High’s graduation ceremony has been pushed back to June 20. The district plans to organize the ceremony into small groups with the sessions to take place at Clemens Field. Click here to read the story.
All-decade swimming: From Annette Marinello to Patrick Williamson to last season’s 400 freestyle relay, Philomath High swimmers have put up some pretty good performances in the pool. Click here to read the story.
Tennis scholarship: Selah Carlisle didn’t think she had much of a chance to earn a tennis scholarship with the opportunity to play her season season at Philomath wiped out. But then she got an email from a coach in Washington. Click here to read the story.
Starker CEO: Starker Forests recently announced the hiring of Nicole Wallace as the company’s new chief financial officer. Wallace succeeded Steve Wyatt, who retired in April after 33 years with Starker. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: Oregon Sports Award for girls basketball goes to Southridge’s McKelle Meek but it was an accomplishment just for Philomath’s Sage Kramer to be included among the final three for the honor. Click here to read this sports blog item.
Warriors Today: It was a tough weekend for track and field fans. The district meet was to have taken place and Philomath was probably in for a pretty good day with the girls in the likely pursuit of a state title. Click here to read this sports blog item.
COVID decline: The spread of the coronavirus continues to decline in Oregon. Here’s a look at the latest numbers. Click here to read the story.
In case you missed it: Court of Appeals rules on annexation case ... Philomath man, others face wildlife crimes ... Crash on Highway 180 near Eddyville kills 2 ... Warriors Today sports blog on reopening of school facilities.
