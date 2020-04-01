Morning Briefing: Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The forecast shows an 80% chance of rain with a daytime high of 48, nighttime low of 33, wind out of the southwest at 8 mph and 86% humidity.

School status: The Oregon Department of Education told administrators late Monday night that there is a "strong possibility" students may not return to class for the remainder of the year, demonstrating the ever-changing situation since all public schools closed in March. Click here to read the story.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Coronavirus numbers: The Oregon Health Authority reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and the death toll from the illness now stands at 18 in the state. State figures show that 690 people now have the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus. Click here to read the story.