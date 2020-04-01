Morning Briefing: Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The forecast shows an 80% chance of rain with a daytime high of 48, nighttime low of 33, wind out of the southwest at 8 mph and 86% humidity.
School status: The Oregon Department of Education told administrators late Monday night that there is a "strong possibility" students may not return to class for the remainder of the year, demonstrating the ever-changing situation since all public schools closed in March. Click here to read the story.
Coronavirus numbers: The Oregon Health Authority reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and the death toll from the illness now stands at 18 in the state. State figures show that 690 people now have the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus. Click here to read the story.
From the Past: Baseball and Blodgett news in 1895. ... Roller hockey player in 1970. ... Concerns about Philomath’s water in 2005 ... and much more in this week’s From the Past column, including a cute kid photo from 10 years ago. Click here to read From the Past.
Obituary: Ilene Marie (Faxon) Anderton, passed away peacefully in her home on March 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. Ilene was born Sept. 16, 1940 and was the only daughter of Viola and Gilbert Faxon. Click here for the full obituary.
Warriors Today: It seems like a good time to recruit high school sports officials. That’s what the National Federation of State High School Associations is hoping. Head to PhilomathExpress.com to read today’s sports blog.
In case you missed it: Warriors Today blog about spring sports. ... Benton County has first COVID-19 death. ... Emergency Operations Center seeking protective gear. ... Austin Gerding moves toward next challenge.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.