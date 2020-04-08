Morning Briefing: Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 69, low of 43, 10% chance of rain, winds out of the north northeast at 9 mph and 59% humidity.
Lending a hand: The Philomath Police Department is among mid-valley law enforcement agencies that are trying to limit the impact of the coronavirus by delivering essential prescriptions to local at-risk residents who are age 65 or older or have a life-threatening pre-existing medical condition. Click here to read the story.
Drive-in Easter: The Refuge Church in Philomath plans to host a drive-in church service on Sunday in the Marys Peak True Value parking lot. But stay in your cars. Click here to read the story.
Meals program: The free meals program for students ages 1 to 18 continues at Clemens Primary School. Corvallis School District Food and Nutrition Services is providing the meals on a “grab-and-go” basis weekdays from noon-1 p.m. Click here to read the story.
Republic Services: Republic Services is changing some of its operations to meet the coronavirus outbreak challenge. The key goals of the changes, both with the residential pickup program and operations at the Coffin Butte Landfill, are to reduce the chances of infection for drivers, employees and members of the public. Click here to read the story.
From the Past: This week’s column includes an interesting trip 100 years ago to Alsea for the Philomath basketball team. Let’s just say it was quite an experience for the team to get home. Click here to read From the Past.
Gas prices: A steady decline in fuel costs have been seen at the pumps. Prices have dropped to below $2 at some stations, including the Arco and VP Racing Fuel stations near Highway 34 and Interstate 5. Click here to read the story.
In case you missed it: Warriors Today sports blog on Isaac Manning. ... Brad’s Blog on local construction projects. ... Philomath’s mayor shares his thoughts with the community. ... Death notice for Darwin Hanning.
