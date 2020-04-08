Morning Briefing: Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Republic Services: Republic Services is changing some of its operations to meet the coronavirus outbreak challenge. The key goals of the changes, both with the residential pickup program and operations at the Coffin Butte Landfill, are to reduce the chances of infection for drivers, employees and members of the public. Click here to read the story.

From the Past: This week’s column includes an interesting trip 100 years ago to Alsea for the Philomath basketball team. Let’s just say it was quite an experience for the team to get home. Click here to read From the Past.

Gas prices: A steady decline in fuel costs have been seen at the pumps. Prices have dropped to below $2 at some stations, including the Arco and VP Racing Fuel stations near Highway 34 and Interstate 5. Click here to read the story.

