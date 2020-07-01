Morning Briefing: Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Today’s forecast shows cloudy skies early with some sunshine expected late, a high of 67 and winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. Tonight, a few passing clouds with a low of 49.
Clanking on the Keyboard: Several members of the community along with many of the principal individuals involved with the construction of the four-court tennis complex at Philomath High School gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning. It’s been a winding road to reach that milestone. Click here to read the editor’s column.
All-decade softball: Philomath High’s softball program has evolved into one of the best in all of Class 4A over the past few seasons. Athletes from the 2017-19 stretch dominate the all-decade softball selections. Click here to read the story.
Inclusivity meeting: The Philomath City Council’s Inclusivity Ad-Hoc Committee plans to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday through videoconferencing. The working group is working toward approval of an inclusivity resolution. Click here to read more about the meeting.
Warriors Today: I’m going to assume at this time that football season will occur this fall as planned. So with that in mind, let’s take an early week-by-week look at the team’s opponents. Click here to read Warriors Today.
Jones graduates: Davie Jones, of Philomath, earned a bachelor of arts degree in Bible (general studies) with a Biblical languages minor at Pensacola Christian College (Florida). Click here to read this brief.
Also online: Philomath weather and Marys River levels. ... Police logs and fire calls in the Public Safety roundup.
In case you missed it: Philomath School board hopes to have interim superintendent in place by Aug. 3. ... All Oregon residents will be required to wear masks or face coverings in indoor public spaces starting Wednesday. ... Gov. Kate Brown says she is committed to maintaining the $9 billion that state lawmakers budgeted for the operation of Oregon’s public schools.
