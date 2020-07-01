Morning Briefing: Wednesday, July 1, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Today’s forecast shows cloudy skies early with some sunshine expected late, a high of 67 and winds out of the west at 10-15 mph. Tonight, a few passing clouds with a low of 49.

Clanking on the Keyboard: Several members of the community along with many of the principal individuals involved with the construction of the four-court tennis complex at Philomath High School gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning. It’s been a winding road to reach that milestone. Click here to read the editor’s column.

All-decade softball: Philomath High’s softball program has evolved into one of the best in all of Class 4A over the past few seasons. Athletes from the 2017-19 stretch dominate the all-decade softball selections. Click here to read the story.