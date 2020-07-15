Morning Briefing: Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: It looks like it could be a hot one with a high of 89 under sunny skies with winds of 10-15 mph. Tonight, clear sky and a low of 58.
Brad’s Blog: Oregon Public Broadcasting’s production of “Oregon’s Black Pioneers” won two Northwest Regional Emmy Awards. The program includes mention of Reuben Shipley and Mount Union Historical Cemetery. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
Public meeting: The 2040 Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee plans to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday through videoconferencing. Click here to read more about the meeting.
Return of sports: Philomath High School’s athletic field have come to life over the past few weeks. Several coaches from fall, winter and spring sports programs have launched voluntary workouts. Click here to read this story.
LUBA decision: The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals issued a final opinion that struck down a challenge to the city of Philomath’s approval of a large multi-use development that includes a 175-space RV park on property zoned as industrial park and heavy industrial. Click here to read this story.
Warriors Today: Philomath High graduate Brandn Vogler is among the players competing in the Wild Wild West League, which made its debut last weekend at North Marion High’s Bob Brack Stadium. Click here to read Warriors Today.
Death notice: Charlotte "Sally" Sarah (Church) Beattie, 90, of Philomath died July 4, 2020 at home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Death notice: Rose Patricia Cirac, 93, longtime Philomath resident, died July 4, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home handled arrangements. Burial took place July 10 at Twin Oaks Cemetery in Albany. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com. Click here for a full obituary.
Also online: Philomath weather and Marys River levels. ... Public Safety log.
