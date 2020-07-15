Morning Briefing: Wednesday, July 15, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: It looks like it could be a hot one with a high of 89 under sunny skies with winds of 10-15 mph. Tonight, clear sky and a low of 58.

Brad’s Blog: Oregon Public Broadcasting’s production of “Oregon’s Black Pioneers” won two Northwest Regional Emmy Awards. The program includes mention of Reuben Shipley and Mount Union Historical Cemetery. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.

Public meeting: The 2040 Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee plans to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday through videoconferencing. Click here to read more about the meeting.