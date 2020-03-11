Morning Briefing: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: It should be another decent day today with a high of 57. Forecast shows clouds in the morning but sunny in the afternoon. Tonight’s low at 32, winds out of the north northwest at 7 mph and 73% humidity.
City councilor absences: The Philomath City Council on Monday night opted to allow Matthew Thomas to retain his seat despite a series of meeting absences that had gone on for close to three months. According to attendance rules outlined in Philomath’s city charter, a vacancy can be declared if the councilor is absent from meetings with a 60-day period without consent. Click here to read the story.
Water rates and fee: The City Council softened its approach to utility rate increases and cut the General Fund fee in half during its Monday night meeting. A bright forecast of the city’s finances led to the council’s decision. A much lower-than-expected interest rate on a water treatment plant loan and a faster-than-expected buildout of major developments were key factors. Click here to read the City Council roundup.
Conscious community: Harris Bridge Vineyard’s Nathan Warren believes in a strong focus around community — potlucks, concerts, campouts, yoga and a variety of other such gatherings. In the fall of 2017, Warren captured this approach to life and business through the development of a tool that helps an organization to reflect on why it exists and how it functions. It’s called Conscious Community Theory and the Philomath community served in part as an inspiration. Click here to read this feature story.
Warriors Today: Philomath and Klamath Union will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4A state quarterfinals. Both boys basketball teams escaped with wins in the first round. The final seconds of what would be a Klamath Union victory of 69-68 over Cascade were pretty interesting. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read Warriors Today.
Brad’s Blog: It’s pretty cool to see high school students get involved with civic duty and it’s a topic that came up at the Monday night council meeting. Here in Philomath, we had a 16-year-old serving on the Philomath Park Advisory Board when it was established in November 2014. Click here to read Brad’s Blog.
From the Past: Items include politics in 1870, plans for a flour mill in 1895, a phone rates increase in 1920, the Frolic princesses in 1970, a program that included a long-abandoned lumber mill in Philomath in 1995 and the fire department’s 75th anniversary in 2005. Click here to read From the Past.
New museum exhibition: Silkscreen artist Earl Newman’s collection of Monterey Jazz Festival posters will go on display in a new exhibition at the Benton County Historical Museum in Philomath. The public is invited to an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Click here to read a brief about the upcoming exhibition.
Public meeting: The Benton County Board of Commissioners plans to meet for a meeting with the fair manager and fair board chair at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Click here to view the meeting’s agenda.
Today at the library: Rise & Shine Storytime: 10-10:30 a.m.; Squishtivities: 10:30-11 a.m., and Leap Into Reading Book Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m.
In case you missed it: Skier Luc Barnes overcomes knee injury for strong finish. ... Warriors Today for Tuesday.
Save the date: April 5—Marys River Grange’s Plant Sale and Garden Swap, 11 a.m. April 8—Clemens Primary School’s kindergarten orientation, 6-7 p.m. April 12—College United Methodist Church pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz, 5-9 p.m.