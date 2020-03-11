Morning Briefing: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Conscious community: Harris Bridge Vineyard’s Nathan Warren believes in a strong focus around community — potlucks, concerts, campouts, yoga and a variety of other such gatherings. In the fall of 2017, Warren captured this approach to life and business through the development of a tool that helps an organization to reflect on why it exists and how it functions. It’s called Conscious Community Theory and the Philomath community served in part as an inspiration. Click here to read this feature story.

Warriors Today: Philomath and Klamath Union will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4A state quarterfinals. Both boys basketball teams escaped with wins in the first round. The final seconds of what would be a Klamath Union victory of 69-68 over Cascade were pretty interesting. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read Warriors Today.

