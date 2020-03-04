Morning Briefing: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 56, low of 35 and a 10% chance of rain with winds at 4 mph out of the east northeast and 71% humidity.
General Fund fee: City revenues are on the upswing and the Finance and Administration Committee has recommended that the council reduce Philomath’s General Fund fee by 50% to $5 per month. Here’s a link to the story.
Warriors Today: Let's take a look at the top four seeds in the state girls basketball playoffs. And by the way, since the current seeding procedure was established in 2013-14, the top four seeds have never been knocked out in the first round. The blog went online earlier this morning.
From the Past: This week’s entries include a story from 150 years ago about a little Philomath boy who held his ground when a panther sprang from the branch of an oak tree. And take a look at the photo, which is from 10 years ago and includes a 5-year-old Hannah Slocum. Here's a link to the column.
Frozen Jr.: Middle schoolers to perform “Frozen Jr.” at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at both 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday in the PHS auditorium. The admission is $7 at the door. Here’s a link to story and here’s a link to a gallery.
Absentee sheriff?: The judge in a civil action that seeks to strip Scott Jackson of his title as Benton County sheriff refused this week to let the petitioner subpoena witnesses. But he also rejected the county’s motion to toss the case out of court. Here’s a link to the story.
Fire season: Philomath Fire & Rescue reported that fire season is open. Tips for safe burning: The fire needs to be in a designated fire pit or landscaped area; make sure there is a responsible person present constantly; have a fire extinguisher, water, or sand within easy reach to extinguish or control the fire; and keep the fire smaller than 3 feet in diameter and don't let flames rise higher than 2 feet. Click on this link to read the daily burn announcement.
Public meetings: None in Philomath but at the county level, there will be a management team meeting with discussion topics that include a coronavirus update. Here's a link to the agenda.
PHS band: The wind ensemble will be in action today with an appearance at the District 11 High School Band Festival in Lebanon.
PMS athletics: The Philomath Middle School seventh grade boys basketball team will play at 4 p.m. in the Philomath Elementary gym. The eighth grade team will play at 4 p.m. in the middle school gym. The opponent in both games will be Sweet Home.
Philomath Day: The Corvallis Knights published a schedule of its special events for the upcoming season. Philomath Area Chamber of Commerce Military Appreciation Day presented by Pioneer Connect will be June 14. That's a 3 p.m. game against Bend. Click here to see the Knights' full entertainment schedule.
Snow in forecast?: Yes, it’s possible. As of late Tuesday evening, “The Weather Channel” forecast predicted a low of 28 on Saturday night with a 40% chance of rain. That just might be cold enough to see some snowfall, although that published forecast did change from Monday morning’s prediction of rain and snow showers. But even if there is no snow, be sure to take it easy on the roads.
At the library: Rise & Shine Storytime for children ages 2-4 will run from 10-10:30 a.m.
VBS dates: This summer’s Vacation Bible School at the middle school will be staged July 13-17 with a “Rocky Railway” theme. For those who would like to volunteer, get in touch with Mat Phelps at matphelps@gmail.com.
In case you missed it: Philomath Fire & Rescue extinguishes fire off Alsea Highway. ... Summit Community Talent Show set for Saturday. ... New level of excitement surrounds PHS cheer program.
Save the date: March 13—Artist reception with Earl Newman and “50 Years of Monterey Jazz Posters” (Benton County Museum), 5-7 p.m. April 8—Clemens Primary School’s kindergarten orientation, 6-7 p.m. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz, 5-9 p.m.