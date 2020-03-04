Morning Briefing: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 56, low of 35 and a 10% chance of rain with winds at 4 mph out of the east northeast and 71% humidity.

General Fund fee: City revenues are on the upswing and the Finance and Administration Committee has recommended that the council reduce Philomath’s General Fund fee by 50% to $5 per month. Here’s a link to the story.

Warriors Today: Let's take a look at the top four seeds in the state girls basketball playoffs. And by the way, since the current seeding procedure was established in 2013-14, the top four seeds have never been knocked out in the first round. The blog went online earlier this morning.

From the Past: This week’s entries include a story from 150 years ago about a little Philomath boy who held his ground when a panther sprang from the branch of an oak tree. And take a look at the photo, which is from 10 years ago and includes a 5-year-old Hannah Slocum. Here's a link to the column.