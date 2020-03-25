Morning Briefing: Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: The showers will continue today with a 40% chance of precipitation, daytime high of 51 and nighttime low of 32 with winds out of the west southwest at 7 mph and 75% humidity.
Superintendent’s message: School superintendent updates community with the latest from the school district, including reassurance that the seniors will be fine and everything else will be manageable. Click here to read his message to the community.
Coronavirus update: Benton County announced a fifth case of COVID-19 Tuesday night, hours after the state of Oregon reported 18 additional cases and three new deaths from the disease. The state now has 210 cases and eight deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: The Philomath High boys basketball program will lose some good talent to graduation but has plenty of reasons to be positive about the future. Here’s a look at what’s coming back next season. To read today’s sports blog, go to PhilomathExpress.com.
From the Past: Read about the Republican Convention in Corvallis (1870), College of Philomath fire (1895), Community Brotherhood banquet (1920), high school facility needs (1970), baseball wins over Cottage Grove (2005) and other items from 1945 and 1995. Click here to read From the Past.
County commissioners: The Benton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved additional financing to cover higher-than-expected costs related to the acquisition of the Fiserv building and the construction of a new health clinic. Click here for the story.
Death notice: Ilene Marie Anderton, 79, of Philomath, died March 22, 2020. There is no memorial service planned at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Starker Forests: Starker Forests closed its lands to the public based on Monday’s executive order. “We are unable to post social distance requirement signs at all points of access,” the business wrote on social media. “We know this is disappointing to our friends who use our lands for recreation. Hopefully, this will only last for a short period of time and we will let you know when the restrictions are lifted.”
In case you missed it: Food distribution organizations respond in time of need. ... Warriors coaches, AD react to spring sports stoppage. ... Cancellations and postponements. ... Girls basketball team’s starting lineup makes all-OWC. ... Boys with four players earning all-league honors. ... County OKs growth management IGA with Philomath. ... Warriors Today for Tuesday.
Later this week: The Express covered Tuesday’s Finance and Administration Committee meeting with members and city staff spending three hours together discussing labor negotiations and pay raises while trying to determine if the coronavirus situation should impact their decision. Check PhilomathExpress.com later this week for the story.
