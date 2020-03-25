Morning Briefing: Wednesday, March 25, 2020

From the Past: Read about the Republican Convention in Corvallis (1870), College of Philomath fire (1895), Community Brotherhood banquet (1920), high school facility needs (1970), baseball wins over Cottage Grove (2005) and other items from 1945 and 1995. Click here to read From the Past.

County commissioners: The Benton County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved additional financing to cover higher-than-expected costs related to the acquisition of the Fiserv building and the construction of a new health clinic. Click here for the story.

Death notice: Ilene Marie Anderton, 79, of Philomath, died March 22, 2020. There is no memorial service planned at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.