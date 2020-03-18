Morning Briefing: Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The Wednesday forecast shows a high of 58 and a low of 34 with AM clouds and PM sun and a 10% chance of precipitation. The wind is predicted at 3 mph out of the east southeast with a 72% chance of humidity.

School closure: Schools throughout the state will remain closed until April 28, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday. Citing the need to prevent a spike in cases of COVID-19 that could overwhelm the state's medical facilities, Brown said she did not take the decision lightly. "This will have real impacts on Oregon's students, parents and educators," Brown said in a statement. Click here for the full story.