Morning Briefing: Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Weather: The Wednesday forecast shows a high of 58 and a low of 34 with AM clouds and PM sun and a 10% chance of precipitation. The wind is predicted at 3 mph out of the east southeast with a 72% chance of humidity.
School closure: Schools throughout the state will remain closed until April 28, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday. Citing the need to prevent a spike in cases of COVID-19 that could overwhelm the state's medical facilities, Brown said she did not take the decision lightly. "This will have real impacts on Oregon's students, parents and educators," Brown said in a statement. Click here for the full story.
County emergency: Benton County on Tuesday became the latest local jurisdiction in the mid-valley to declare an emergency in the face of the worldwide spread of COVID-19, the infectious respiratory illness caused by a new strain of the coronavirus. Click here for the story.
Status of daycares: All public schools in the state of Oregon are closed until April 28 by order of the governor. Daycares, however, are not included in the closure mandate according to the Oregon Department of Education. Click here for the story.
Warriors Today: Spring sports took another big hit yesterday with the state’s mandated school closure extension. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to read today’s sports blog.
From the Past: Philomath College beats Oregon State (then known as OAC) in baseball in 1895. ... influenza fatality in 1920. ... Local VFW post organized in 1945. ... Philomath fifth grader suspended for long hair in 1970. Click here for the full feature.
“Grab and go” lunches: The Philomath School District will provide free “grab and go” lunches for all students ages 18 and under daily through March 31 at Clemens Primary School from noon-1 p.m.
Save the date: April 5—Marys River Grange’s Plant Sale and Garden Swap, 11 a.m. April 12—College United Methodist Church pancake breakfast, 9 a.m. April 25—Rotary Club’s Salmon & Jazz, 5-9 p.m.