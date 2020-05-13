Morning Briefing: Wednesday, May 13, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:

Weather: The forecast for Wednesday shows an 80% chance of rain with a daytime high of 58, overnight low of 48 and wind out of the south at 9 mph. The rain will continue Thursday, we get a break Friday and then more rain Saturday, Sunday and into Monday.

All-decade girls soccer: Take a look at the newspaper’s all-2010s first and second teams for PHS girls soccer. Click here to read the story.

Today’s public meetings: The Philomath Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee and the Philomath Budget Committee will both meet via videoconferencing at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Click here to read a meeting preview.