Morning Briefing: Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Weather: The forecast for Wednesday shows an 80% chance of rain with a daytime high of 58, overnight low of 48 and wind out of the south at 9 mph. The rain will continue Thursday, we get a break Friday and then more rain Saturday, Sunday and into Monday.
All-decade girls soccer: Take a look at the newspaper’s all-2010s first and second teams for PHS girls soccer. Click here to read the story.
Today’s public meetings: The Philomath Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee and the Philomath Budget Committee will both meet via videoconferencing at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Click here to read a meeting preview.
From the Past: This week’s collection of Philomath items from yesteryear include a marriage solicited through the mail in 1895, business news from 1945, City Council happenings from 1970k and much more. Click here to read From the Past.
Warriors Today: Beginning this coming season, basketball rules will further clarify when a contest is to be forfeited, including if a qualified individual is not present to coach. A proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock as well as a proposal to allow a shot clock by state adoption were not approved. Go to PhilomathExpress.com to find the latest Warriors Today sports blog.
OSU's reopening hopes: Oregon State University hopes to have students back in the classroom in time for fall term, pending approval by the state. Click here to read the story.
In case you missed it: Beckstead to play tennis at Treasure Valley CC. ... Local support group shines light in the darkness of dementia.
