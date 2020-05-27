Morning Briefing: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Here’s the latest on what’s happening today in Philomath:
Weather: Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 82 with winds out of the north northeast at 9 mph. Tonight’s low at 55.
Fewer cars, higher speeds: The virus pandemic led to fewer vehicles on the road (although traffic has slowly come back) and we’ve been seeing higher speeds. Need an example? How about 64 mph through Philomath. Click here to read the editor's column.
Run for office: All six city council seats and the position of mayor will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. For candidates interested in serving the city, the filing period will begin June 3. Click here to read the story.
County budget: The Benton County commissioners received a budget update Tuesday. The upshot: It could be bad but we don’t know yet and there is a lot of uncertainty out there. Click here to read the story.
OnPoint scholarship: Luke Haslam received a $1,000 scholarship from the OnPoint Community Credit Union Scholar Program — one of seven students to receive the award out of 250 submissions. Click here to read the story.
Warriors Today: Twenty years ago, Levi Webber had one of the best springs that a high school baseball player could have down at Glide. Click here to read Warriors Today.
From the Past: The tannery business in 1895. ... PHS graduating class of 1 in 1920. ... VFW Auxiliary officers of 1945. ... Top 10% students in Class of 1970. ... Warrior girls win state track title. Click here to read From the Past.
Death notice: John D. Rubel, 89, of Philomath, died May 21, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. DeMoss-Durdan is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.demossdurdan.com.
Death notice: Darrell Spinney, 74, of Kings Valley, died May 23, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Share thoughts and memories at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Other items: Weather forecasts and recent readings along with river levels. ... Letter to the editor on city budget. ... Public Safety with Police Log and Fire Calls.
In case you missed it: Flag-placement ceremony at cemetery. ... PHS graduation scheduled for June 20. ... All-decade swim team. ... Tennis scholarship to Carlisle. ... Starker’s new CFO.
