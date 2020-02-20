Museum plans free Kids Day

The Benton County Historical Museum will continue its Kids Day program Saturday with an event that runs from 12:30-3 p.m.
-
The free program brings history to life through storytelling, exhibit scavenger hunts and hands-on activities. Kids Days activities are for children ages 5-10, their families and friends to explore a new exhibit through engaging activities offered by museum education volunteers and community partners.
Storytelling begins at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., and is made possible through the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.
Brad Fuqua
Editor
