Museum plans free Kids Day

Benton County Museum artwork
MID-VALLEY MEDIA, FILE

The Benton County Historical Museum will continue its Kids Day program Saturday with an event that runs from 12:30-3 p.m.

The free program brings history to life through storytelling, exhibit scavenger hunts and hands-on activities. Kids Days activities are for children ages 5-10, their families and friends to explore a new exhibit through engaging activities offered by museum education volunteers and community partners.

Storytelling begins at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., and is made possible through the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.

