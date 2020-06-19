Museum reopens with appointments; Newman posters on display

The Benton County Historical Society this week reopened the Philomath Museum by appointment only. Temporary hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The current exhibition "Monterey Jazz Festival Posters" by Earl Newman will be on display through Aug. 8
Newman created a unique poster from 1968-2012 for the Jazz Festival held in Monterey, California. He sold the posters at a festival booth and depicted are many of the world's great jazz musicians. The show hangs in both the upstairs Moreland Gallery and on the first floor.
To reserve a one-hour slot, call 541-929-6230. Appointments will be taken for the month of June. Museum officials said reservations cannot be made through voicemail. Groups are limited to no more than five people.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!