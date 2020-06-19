Museum reopens with appointments; Newman posters on display

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Benton County Historical Society this week reopened the Philomath Museum by appointment only. Temporary hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The current exhibition "Monterey Jazz Festival Posters" by Earl Newman will be on display through Aug. 8

Newman created a unique poster from 1968-2012 for the Jazz Festival held in Monterey, California. He sold the posters at a festival booth and depicted are many of the world's great jazz musicians. The show hangs in both the upstairs Moreland Gallery and on the first floor.

To reserve a one-hour slot, call 541-929-6230. Appointments will be taken for the month of June. Museum officials said reservations cannot be made through voicemail. Groups are limited to no more than five people.

