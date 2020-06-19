You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Museum reopens with appointments; Newman posters on display

Museum reopens with appointments; Newman posters on display

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath Museum

The Benton County Historical Society is accepting one-hour reservations for public access to the Philomath Museum.

 BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

The Benton County Historical Society this week reopened the Philomath Museum by appointment only. Temporary hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The current exhibition "Monterey Jazz Festival Posters" by Earl Newman will be on display through Aug. 8

Newman created a unique poster from 1968-2012 for the Jazz Festival held in Monterey, California. He sold the posters at a festival booth and depicted are many of the world's great jazz musicians. The show hangs in both the upstairs Moreland Gallery and on the first floor.

To reserve a one-hour slot, call 541-929-6230. Appointments will be taken for the month of June. Museum officials said reservations cannot be made through voicemail. Groups are limited to no more than five people.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News