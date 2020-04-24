Music in Park opener canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Philomath’s Music in the Park summer series will get a later-than-usual start with the first concert on the schedule canceled.

Since the event’s inception five years ago, Philomath band students have traditionally kicked off the series with the first concert each summer. But with school canceled and social distancing restrictions in place, this year’s May concert won’t be staged.

The evening concert series, hosted by the Philomath Park Advisory Board, offers free performances on the third Thursday each month through the summer.

Chris Workman, city manager, said last week that no decision has been made yet on whether or not to have the June concert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.