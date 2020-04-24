You are the owner of this article.
Music in Park opener canceled

BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

The city of Philomath’s Music in the Park summer series will get a later-than-usual start with the first concert on the schedule canceled.

Since the event’s inception five years ago, Philomath band students have traditionally kicked off the series with the first concert each summer. But with school canceled and social distancing restrictions in place, this year’s May concert won’t be staged.

The evening concert series, hosted by the Philomath Park Advisory Board, offers free performances on the third Thursday each month through the summer.

Chris Workman, city manager, said last week that no decision has been made yet on whether or not to have the June concert.

Breaking News