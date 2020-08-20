Natural way to play: Philomath celebrates new park

With dad waiting at the bottom, little 3-1/2-year-old Lex Hall enjoyed a trip down the slide Wednesday evening at the new Flossie Overman Discovery Park. But this is no ordinary slide — built into the side of an embankment as part of a unique, natural playscapes-style fun zone.
His mother, Sara Hall, watched from above while holding 5-month-old McKenzie while his dad, Andrew Hall, hurried around and down below to catch his son. All around them, children of all ages enjoyed the park’s features from a huge log that’s perfect for climbing to paths that were inviting to those with bikes and scooters.
City Councilor Doug Edmonds even tried out the water pump.
“The park in itself is beautiful but it’s fun to watch the kids playing in the different landscapes in the way that you were hoping they would — the kids climbing up on the rocks and playing with the water pump,” said City Manager Chris Workman, who has overseen the project from conception to completion over the past five years. “Earlier in the week, we were out here and they were building dams. That’s what envisioned, that’s what I was hoping would happen.”
City officials, volunteers, contractors and others from the community gathered Wednesday night to celebrate the new park, which is named in memory of Flossie Overman, a woman who dedicated her life to Philomath education and betterment of the community.
“I’ve always thought she needed something in this town named after her,” said Steve Boggs, who suggested Overman a couple of years ago when the Park Advisory Board was trying to settle on a name. “There’s a few others like the Tatoms and the McMurtrys — eventually they need to be recognized, too. The ones that basically re-did that college building along with Flossie and that group of people.”
Boggs was referring to the effort to save the Philomath College building with a restoration effort in the 1970s that led to the establishment of the museum. In seems fitting that a view of the historic structure can be seen just down the street from the new park and that Overman herself lived in the neighborhood a few blocks away.
When the idea for the park was conceived, it was simply referred to as North 11th Street Park. Later when a grant application needed to be submitted, Workman put down T.J. Connor, a church missionary who helped establish Philomath College. But that was just a “placeholder” name to satisfy a paperwork requirement.
“I’m big on naming parks after historic figures, historic things,” Workman said. “I think you can then use that name to educate people and inform people.”
The Philomath Park Advisory Board decided to ask for input from the community. An estimated 100-plus suggestions came in, most of those coming from local students after park board chair Dale Collins reached out to the schools. The park board liked the suggestion by Boggs to name it in memory of Overman.
“I’d never heard of Flossie Overman before but being able to read about her and her life and the impact she made in Philomath and the residents that had been here a long time, it seemed really, really appropriate,” Workman said. “And she’s got a catchy name to boot. There’s not a lot of Flossie Overmans in the world; that’s a name that’s gotta go on.”
The park’s journey from idea to reality really took off with $201,756 in grant funding from the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation. The project cost also included $97,604 in donated materials and cash out of the city’s system development charges’ park fund.
Collins recalled when the park board went out to the neighborhood to brainstorm about what they wanted to see at the site.
“We couldn’t believe how the children got involved, which was so nice,” Collins said. “It was basically going to be their playground for quite a while. We were glad to see that they were as excited to have it as we were to build them one.”
The event included a lot of thank-you’s that included city councilors, mayors and park board members that served during the planning and construction of the project along with the long list of contractors, consultants and other contributors that brought the park to life.
“I have about a three-page list of people to thank but I think that’s a great reflection of a community coming together when a lot of things in our nation are coming apart,” Mayor Eric Niemann said. “I think that’s a wonderful thing in and of itself.”
Workman was there every step of the way.
“This has been a labor of love for him for the last five years as the city manager getting this park,” Niemann said. “He really had a vision and incorporated his family, dragging his family to parks all over the state (for ideas) and he worked very hard at getting the $201,000 grant.”
Workman said that on the surface, many may not realize how much goes into creating a park from the underground plumbing to the excavating.
“All of this unique play equipment has custom engineering that has to get done for all of it,” Workman said, and then shared an example. “So like this big log — it’s sitting on footings. It just looks like it’s sitting there but it’s bolted in; it’s a very safe structure and that’s all custom work that has to get done by the engineers and the contractors.”
JD McGee Engineering prepared most of the custom footings. And there was Knife River, which contributed in ways above and beyond, such as building a custom bridge. Workman said there were park bridges in catalogs that could be purchased for around $40,000 — a little too steep to fit into the budget.
“I came out one day to check on things and they had taken a log, cut it into fourths and made a custom bridge for us,” Workman said. “And they said, ‘what do you think’ and I was just tickled, it was great — it’s 100 times better than one out of the catalog. And it really didn’t cost anything — the logs got donated and they essentially used their time.”
The water pump is another big feature.
“There’s no plan for that — it’s build-as-you-go and you work with the cement, you try to line it up and make it look right and you put the rocks where you think they’re going to work right,” Workman said. “They just knocked it out, they did a great job and really had the same kind of vision that I was trying to get with that water and how it would flow down and be able to mix with the rock and sand.”
