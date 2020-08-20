Natural way to play: Philomath celebrates new park

Workman was there every step of the way.

“This has been a labor of love for him for the last five years as the city manager getting this park,” Niemann said. “He really had a vision and incorporated his family, dragging his family to parks all over the state (for ideas) and he worked very hard at getting the $201,000 grant.”

Workman said that on the surface, many may not realize how much goes into creating a park from the underground plumbing to the excavating.

“All of this unique play equipment has custom engineering that has to get done for all of it,” Workman said, and then shared an example. “So like this big log — it’s sitting on footings. It just looks like it’s sitting there but it’s bolted in; it’s a very safe structure and that’s all custom work that has to get done by the engineers and the contractors.”

JD McGee Engineering prepared most of the custom footings. And there was Knife River, which contributed in ways above and beyond, such as building a custom bridge. Workman said there were park bridges in catalogs that could be purchased for around $40,000 — a little too steep to fit into the budget.