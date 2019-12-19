Need for new intake location, rising construction costs impact water plant project

Rising construction costs and the natural course of future river flow have both impacted the city of Philomath’s water treatment plant budget.
During a meeting Wednesday morning of the Philomath Public Works Committee, engineers went over details of concerns involving the existing intake facility while answering questions about various aspects of the project with an emphasis on cost.
The committee decided to go with an option that locates a new intake a short distance downstream but still within a practical distance from the water treatment plant. The other option under consideration involved a new intake about a mile downstream where the city has existing senior water rights.
“A lot of it’s just that rivers move. They move over time and sometimes they move quickly from one year to the next,” City Manager Chris Workman said. “But sometimes they erode banks out and the report that we’ve gotten as we’ve looked into where to put this intake is the likelihood that the river is going to move and it’s going to move away from the existing intake.”
As a result, Workman added that “it’s not worth putting more money into the existing intake location if the river’s moving away from it.”
Westech Engineering’s Chris Brugato and Peter Blumenthal were at the table along with councilors Doug Edmonds, David Low and Chas Jones, and city staff that included Workman, Finance Director Joan Swanson, Public Works Director Kevin Fear and Public Works Operations Supervisor Garry Black.
Most often referred to as the “Faxon Rights,” the second intake option a mile downstream would have added nearly $2 million to the cost of the project, which would require a new structure and pipeline to get the water to the plant.
Although on the surface it may seem like a no-brainer because of the cost, there were other considerations at hand. The city acquired the rights as part of a purchase years ago of the Faxon property. In order to use those rights downstream for drinking water, the city will either need to construct a new intake facility and pump the water upstream to be treated or build a new plant near the approved point of diversion.
“The difficulty in the decision is eventually, we want to be able to capture those Faxon water rights,” Workman said. “We want to be able to pull that water but do you do it now at a cost of $2 million or do you do it maybe 10 or 20 years from now for more money?
“But I think the committee is really sensitive to the community and the water rate increases that have already been proposed and those that will still need to come this next year in order to pay for the water treatment plant and reservoir,” Workman added. “And to add an extra $2 million onto that for an intake was just a little bit more than they were comfortable with.”
The committee also did not want to use less-expensive options when it comes to the treatment plant complex. For example, the committee wanted to stay with the decision to build a concrete water reservoir instead of using steel, which does cost less upfront but requires more maintenance over its life cycle, Brugato said.
A major factor involves rising construction costs, something that Westech Engineering is seeing with the new water treatment plant coming to Jefferson. Westech came up with cost estimates for the Philomath project based on what it sees in Jefferson.
“What has gone up? Everything has gone up. Concrete’s gone up, labor’s gone up, electrical’s gone up, everything’s gone up,” Brugato said. “There’s a lot of construction work flooding the market right now ... it’s suppliers, manufacturers, contractors — everybody at every step of the supply chain is just jacking up their rates. I mean, it’s across the board.”
Brugato used chain-link fencing unit pricing on the Jefferson project as an example.
“That always used to be $20 a foot,” he said. “The low bid was $60 a foot for chain-link fencing.”
Westech said the water treatment plant construction will likely not break ground until 2021.
As for the impact on city water customers, no further increases beyond what has already been proposed will not be necessary. However, the city had hoped to actually come in under budget with an exceptional low-interest financing package that could’ve limited those base water rate increases.
Instead, the original plan for four $5 per month base rate increases over two years remains intact.
“The financial analysis that staff prepared over a year ago was an estimate that each household would see about a $20 increase to pay for the new treatment plant, the reservoir and everything that came with that,” Workman said. “That was a very high level, conservative estimate.”
A program through the state provided lower-than-expected financing as opposed to doing a bond and those associated costs, Workman said.
“But the construction costs have come up, we have this new additional cost with the intake and so those have offset the savings that were there,” he added. “At the end of the day, where we thought we were going to have savings with the better financing options are kinda getting wiped away with these added increases.”
Estimates shared at the meeting included $14.6 million for the water treatment plant and storage tank and a little over $2 million for the chosen intake option. The annual debt payment, to be doled out over 30 years, remains under the targeted amount of $800,000.
“In the end, we’re going to be closer to that original estimate that staff put out than really seeing any savings that we were hoping to get,” Workman reiterated. “And we may still see savings; we don’t know what it’s going to look like. We may still be able to cut some more costs and keep that number well below what we’ve estimated.”
Workman said the city wanted to do the $5 base rate increases every six months instead of springing a $20 increase all at once so that residents could make choices they may want to consider — for example, installing better faucets or landscaping yards in a different manner.
“Twenty dollars is a lot for a lot of households and it takes a little bit of time to adjust to that,” Workman said.