Need for new intake location, rising construction costs impact water plant project

Most often referred to as the “Faxon Rights,” the second intake option a mile downstream would have added nearly $2 million to the cost of the project, which would require a new structure and pipeline to get the water to the plant.

Although on the surface it may seem like a no-brainer because of the cost, there were other considerations at hand. The city acquired the rights as part of a purchase years ago of the Faxon property. In order to use those rights downstream for drinking water, the city will either need to construct a new intake facility and pump the water upstream to be treated or build a new plant near the approved point of diversion.

“The difficulty in the decision is eventually, we want to be able to capture those Faxon water rights,” Workman said. “We want to be able to pull that water but do you do it now at a cost of $2 million or do you do it maybe 10 or 20 years from now for more money?

“But I think the committee is really sensitive to the community and the water rate increases that have already been proposed and those that will still need to come this next year in order to pay for the water treatment plant and reservoir,” Workman added. “And to add an extra $2 million onto that for an intake was just a little bit more than they were comfortable with.”