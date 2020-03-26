New COVID-19 case brings tally to 26 in Linn County; Benton County still has 6 cases

Linn County reported a new COVID-19 case on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 26 with one death, while Benton County held steady at six cases and no deaths.

Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority announced 50 new cases of the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus and one new death from the disease, a 69-year-old Washington County woman with underlying medical conditions.

As of Thursday morning, Oregon has recorded 316 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.

A total of 7,269 Oregonians have now been tested for the disease, and 6,953 of those tests have come back negative, according to OHA.

Nationally there have been 68,440 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed and 994 deaths from the disease, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of Linn County’s 26 cases, 15 involve residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. The county’s first — and, so far, only — death from the disease was a veteran in his 90s who was residing at the home.