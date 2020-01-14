You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New exhibit at museum features agricultural-themed art

New exhibit at museum features agricultural-themed art

{{featured_button_text}}
Benton County Historical Museum's "Art of Work" exhibit
BENTON COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Benton County Historical Museum will unveil its newest exhibit on Friday with a collection of art entitled “Art of Work.”

An opening reception is scheduled to run from 5-7 p.m. Friday.

“Art of Work” represents a collaborative effort with pieces out of collections at Oregon State University and the Benton County Historical Society. The OSU collection comes from the College of Agricultural Sciences' “Art About Agriculture” program.

The artwork chosen for the exhibit represent industries such as gardening, farming, cattle production, timber management, mining, scientific research, boat building, shipping and fishing.

The exhibit features pieces from the following artists: Darrel Austin, Rich Bergeman, Louis Bunce, Sally Cleveland, Jonnel Covault, Jon Jay Cruson, Sally Finch, Bernice Forest, Martina Gangle, Pamela Harr, Albert Hencke, Betty LaDuke, Michael Lawrence, Lorenzo Ghiglieri, W. F. McIlwraith, Eldon R. “Ole” Olin, Louis C. Raymond, Nelson Sandgren, Frances Stilwell, Hugh Webb and Leslie Wu.

The museum is open from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Benton County to buy Fiserv building
News

Benton County to buy Fiserv building

  • Updated

CORVALLIS — The Benton County Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 last week to purchase a second building in Corvallis’ Sunset Research Park to a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News