New exhibit at museum features agricultural-themed art

The Benton County Historical Museum will unveil its newest exhibit on Friday with a collection of art entitled “Art of Work.”
An opening reception is scheduled to run from 5-7 p.m. Friday.
“Art of Work” represents a collaborative effort with pieces out of collections at Oregon State University and the Benton County Historical Society. The OSU collection comes from the College of Agricultural Sciences' “Art About Agriculture” program.
The artwork chosen for the exhibit represent industries such as gardening, farming, cattle production, timber management, mining, scientific research, boat building, shipping and fishing.
The exhibit features pieces from the following artists: Darrel Austin, Rich Bergeman, Louis Bunce, Sally Cleveland, Jonnel Covault, Jon Jay Cruson, Sally Finch, Bernice Forest, Martina Gangle, Pamela Harr, Albert Hencke, Betty LaDuke, Michael Lawrence, Lorenzo Ghiglieri, W. F. McIlwraith, Eldon R. “Ole” Olin, Louis C. Raymond, Nelson Sandgren, Frances Stilwell, Hugh Webb and Leslie Wu.
The museum is open from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.