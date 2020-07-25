New park with a pond, dock coming to Philomath

The pond will be at the same location as the millpond that had been there historically. Workman and Miller both detailed steps that will be taken to make sure the pond is free from any contamination that could be present.

“We’re going to drain it; we’re going to excavate it out, clean it out, test it,” Miller said. “So far, we don’t believe there’s any contaminants in there but if there are, we’ll test and we’ll remove anything that’s contaminated, we’ll reshape it, we’ll bring the bank down, so the only thing that’s going to resemble what’s there today will be water. It will look completely different.”

Miller said an agreement with the Department of Environmental Quality is in place.

“We have a work plan to where we’re going to be testing the pond and the old mill site extensively here in the next month,” Miller said. “We’re basically doing our third round of testing with DEQ oversight to make sure we’re good to go.”

Miller added that the pond, which will be about 1 acre in size, will have an aerator.

“That way if the city wants to do a fishing pond and they want to throw fish in there, the aerator will allow the pond to have oxygen,” Miller said.

Workman likes the fishing pond idea.