New park with a pond, dock coming to Philomath

A new city park to be constructed as part of an agreement with a residential subdivision in Philomath appears to be on the horizon in the coming months.
The Philomath Park Advisory Board met with developer Levi Miller of Millpond Crossing on Thursday afternoon at City Hall to go over details of the park and share input on what they might like to see at the 3-acre site.
“Part of the agreement for the development was that the developer would construct a neighborhood park for that area,” City Manager Chris Workman said. “The developer was on board 100%. Obviously, it adds value to the neighborhood and it’s the right thing to do to provide that park for the neighbors.”
The multi-phased Millpond Crossing housing development is nearing completion of Phase 1 with the construction of 22 homes, many of which are now occupied. Phase 2 is underway with infrastructure work and another 43 houses will be coming in. Future phases as currently planned include 42 homes in the third phase, 35 in the fourth phase and 27 in the fifth and final phase.
“We had some negotiations about the size of the park, amenities of the park and all of that got ironed out either in the development agreement or in the conditions of approval that came with the subdivision,” Workman said.
The agreement includes a requirement on Millpond’s construction of the park. Workman said it is to be built and turned over to the city before any building permits for Phase 3 would be issued.
The city had a strong stance on the timing of the park requirement. In the past, it’s been common for parks to be built in new developments as part of a final phase. However, if things don’t go as planned and the later phases are not completed, the situation could lead to a park never being constructed — a situation that has been seen in the past in Philomath.
“When we worked with Levi on this development, we really pushed this issue that we want a park early in the process,” Workman said, adding that by the end of the second phase, the developer would presumably be in a good position to finance the park.
“We want to make sure as we look at developments going forward as other subdivisions come in, the parks need to take precedence,” Workman said. “The people when they first move into their home, they’re expecting that there’s going to be some park infrastructure in place.”
The park’s features include a 1-acre pond with a dock, separate playground areas for toddlers and older children, 80 shade trees, picnic tables, a sports court and a bike rack.
Workman said the new park will feature leveled ground with an irrigation system in place. The grounds will be landscaped and groomed.
“The big one for this park that’s really going to distinguish it from other parks is this pond enhancement,” Workman said. “Pond enhancements include bank stabilization, surrounding vegetation and a dock. The idea was to really make this pond a highlight of the park.”
The pond will be at the same location as the millpond that had been there historically. Workman and Miller both detailed steps that will be taken to make sure the pond is free from any contamination that could be present.
“We’re going to drain it; we’re going to excavate it out, clean it out, test it,” Miller said. “So far, we don’t believe there’s any contaminants in there but if there are, we’ll test and we’ll remove anything that’s contaminated, we’ll reshape it, we’ll bring the bank down, so the only thing that’s going to resemble what’s there today will be water. It will look completely different.”
Miller said an agreement with the Department of Environmental Quality is in place.
“We have a work plan to where we’re going to be testing the pond and the old mill site extensively here in the next month,” Miller said. “We’re basically doing our third round of testing with DEQ oversight to make sure we’re good to go.”
Miller added that the pond, which will be about 1 acre in size, will have an aerator.
“That way if the city wants to do a fishing pond and they want to throw fish in there, the aerator will allow the pond to have oxygen,” Miller said.
Workman likes the fishing pond idea.
“I think it would be fun to put some fish in there if we can convince the City Council or a business or somebody to stock some fish in there every year,” Workman said. “I think it would be great for our neighborhood kids to be able to go down and learn how to fish.”
Workman emphasized that the pond would not be a swimming hole.
Other features include a system that filters water before it enters the pond, sloped banks and a maximum depth of 6 to 8 feet.
The park, which will be built to city standards, will serve the entire community, not just Millpond Crossing residents.
The park as a whole will be constructed at an elevation above the floodplain. Workman said he believes that with the storm drain piping going in, there will be less future flooding on South 15th Street, which historically has been an issue during high flows on the Marys River.
The Millpond Crossing park — that’s not necessarily going to be the name — will be the 10th in Philomath. Others include Philomath City Park, Marys River Park, Westbrook Park, Newton Creek Park, Triangle Park, Reservoir Park, Pioneer Park, Dale Collins Park and Flossie Overman Discovery Park, which is scheduled to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 19.
