New publisher in place with local newspapers

“I have spent my career in community newspapers focused on making connections with our audience, our advertisers and our brand,” Cannon said. “Strong, fact-based journalism and local support have never been more important. I am excited to join the teams in Albany, Corvallis and Longview as we continue to serve these communities.”

Cannon’s community service has included stints on the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association board of directors, the Technology Association of Oregon advisory board and the board of directors of the Economic Development Corp. of Ventura, California.

Lee Enterprises, based in Davenport, Iowa, owns 75 daily newspapers and an interest in two others, along with a portfolio of digital products and nearly 350 specialty publications in 26 states. Lee newspapers have a combined circulation of more than 1.2 million daily, according to the company, and its digital sites receive more than 44 million unique visits per month.

Precourt was named publisher of the Albany Democrat-Herald, Corvallis Gazette-Times and Lebanon Express in September 2014 after having served as publisher of The World, a Lee Enterprises newspaper in Coos Bay. He spearheaded the launch of the weekly Philomath Express in January 2015 and resumed oversight of the Coos Bay World in May 2017 until its sale by Lee in January of this year.