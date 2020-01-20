News Trackers: Cemetery spaces, food pack program

Cemetery spaces

The story: The Mount Union Cemetery Association launched an effort to try to contact heirs of 49 unused burial spaces that had been purchased more than 75 years ago (“Cemetery seeks heirs of unclaimed burial spaces,” Jan. 8 edition, page A1). If they go unclaimed, the cemetery could resell those spaces.

The latest: As of last week, three of the burial spaces had been claimed by heirs of those who had originally purchased them. Those individuals can keep the plot, sell them back to the cemetery at 80% of the original purchase price or donate them to the cemetery association for a tax write-off of the full value, which is currently $775.

Forty-six of the burial spaces remain unclaimed. For a complete list of the original purchasers, find the original Philomath Express story at bit.ly/mt-union-burial-spaces. Anyone who has any information about those individuals are asked to call Janet Cornelius at 541-231-4899 or send an email to mountunion@peak.org.

