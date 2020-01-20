News Trackers: Cemetery spaces, food pack program

Cemetery spaces
The story: The Mount Union Cemetery Association launched an effort to try to contact heirs of 49 unused burial spaces that had been purchased more than 75 years ago (“Cemetery seeks heirs of unclaimed burial spaces,” Jan. 8 edition, page A1). If they go unclaimed, the cemetery could resell those spaces.
The latest: As of last week, three of the burial spaces had been claimed by heirs of those who had originally purchased them. Those individuals can keep the plot, sell them back to the cemetery at 80% of the original purchase price or donate them to the cemetery association for a tax write-off of the full value, which is currently $775.
Forty-six of the burial spaces remain unclaimed. For a complete list of the original purchasers, find the original Philomath Express story at bit.ly/mt-union-burial-spaces. Anyone who has any information about those individuals are asked to call Janet Cornelius at 541-231-4899 or send an email to mountunion@peak.org.
Food pack program
The story: The Philomath School District’s “weekend food pack program” implemented by the school counseling team in January 2019 was serving 62 students, or about 4% of the student population, as classes were getting started in September. (“Food program fills need for students, families,” Nov. 6 edition, page A1).
The latest: Samaritan Health Services recognized Philomath School District counselors at a luncheon earlier this month. Samaritan awarded a Social Accountability Funding grant to the counselors to continue to provide the weekend food packs to students in the district.
— Philomath Express