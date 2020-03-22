You are the owner of this article.
News Trackers: County OKs growth management IGA with Philomath
NEWS TRACKERS

News Trackers: County OKs growth management IGA with Philomath

Benton County Commissioners
ANDY CRIPE, MID-VALLEY MEDIA

City-county IGA

The story: The Philomath Planning Commission approved updates to the city’s Urban Growth Management Agreement with Benton County involving the coordination of land-use actions. The update reflects current practices related to properties that have a delayed annexation agreement and want to develop. (“Urban fringe update in works with county,” Jan. 29 edition, page A3). The City Council later approved the agreement (“City takes action on planning documents,” March 4 edition, page A2).

The latest: The Benton County Board of Commissioners approved the revised agreement with Philomath at its March 17 meeting. Language in the previous agreement included language that provided unclear direction for how the county and city should zone and process development activity on properties with delayed annexation.

The revised agreement includes the following clarifications:

• All land use applications and building permits for properties with delayed annexation agreements shall be processed by the city of Philomath.

• City zoning shall apply to properties with delayed annexation agreements.

• The city shall notify the county within 20 days of a completed annexation or delayed annexation agreements.

• The city shall be responsible for enforcement of ordinances or codes for properties with delayed annexation agreements.

City planner Pat Depa reviewed the proposed changes with Philomath staff, the Planning Commission and the City Council and received their approvals.

The commissioners approved the agreement on a 3-0 vote.

— Philomath Express

