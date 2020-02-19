News Trackers: Maxtivity, lodging tax and semesters

Nonprofit status
The story: Maxtivity Arts and Crafts Creative Space opened in November 2018 on Main Street in Philomath to offer a working space while providing supplies, tools, classes and guidance. The venture applied for nonprofit status and was in the process of filling out its board of directors (“New organization provides chance to unleash creativity,” Dec. 12, 2018 edition, page A3).
The latest: Executive Director Lori Paul reported last week that Maxtivity became an official 501(c)(3) organization. Maxtivity can now apply for grants, accept donations and collect corporate sponsors for upcoming events, including plans for an Oct. 3 fundraiser, which will be a murder mystery dinner party in conjunction with Conundrum House of Corvallis.
“It’s going to be fun and all profits will go towards funding scholarships for art classes, community art projects and open studio time,” Paul said.
Maxtivity also has developed its offerings on a wider scale.
“We are also expanding our classes and our art program, offering art to a local home school group and and after-school art once a week to tweens and teens,” Paul said.
Those efforts include Camille Ainsworth designing different activities each month for ladies night, a collaborative effort with Melanie Johnson of Simply Crafted Studio to do sign workshops, Julie Kahn teaching art to home-schooled children and an after-school drawing/painting class for older students.
Another addition since its opening has been sharing space with Brandie Stucky’s Paint and Wine Corvallis. The public can come in and paint pottery during Maxtivity’s open houses with lots of pieces from which to choose. Stucky is also hosting paint nights at Maxtivity four times a month.
On Feb. 29, artist Mary Wangerin will provide a mixed media workshop from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lodging tax
The story: The city’s Finance and Administration Committee listened to City Manager Chris Workman’s suggestion to take a look at establishing a Transient Lodging Tax in Philomath with the pending construction of a recreational vehicle park. TLTs can be imposed on visitors that stay in motels, RV sites, campgrounds and various other types of accommodations. Local residents would not pay the tax. (“Philomath takes look at implementing a lodging tax on visitors,” Feb. 12 edition, page A2).
The latest: According to information distributed last week through the city recorder, the committee plans to continue its discussion of possibly implementing a TLT during a Finance and Administration meeting scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 at City Hall.
PHS schedule
The story: An administrative announcement that Philomath High School would move away from trimesters and into a two-semester academic year raised the ire of a number of teachers on campus while prompting a school board member to call for a work session. (“Trimesters or semesters? Superintendent, teachers share different views on what’s best for students,” Feb. 5 edition, page A1).
The latest: The school board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the school district office’s conference room for a work session. The agenda includes discussions of district objectives and priorities, student needs, master schedule options and student pathways. The public is welcomed to observe work sessions.
— Philomath Express