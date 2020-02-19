News Trackers: Maxtivity, lodging tax and semesters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Another addition since its opening has been sharing space with Brandie Stucky’s Paint and Wine Corvallis. The public can come in and paint pottery during Maxtivity’s open houses with lots of pieces from which to choose. Stucky is also hosting paint nights at Maxtivity four times a month.

On Feb. 29, artist Mary Wangerin will provide a mixed media workshop from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Lodging tax

The story: The city’s Finance and Administration Committee listened to City Manager Chris Workman’s suggestion to take a look at establishing a Transient Lodging Tax in Philomath with the pending construction of a recreational vehicle park. TLTs can be imposed on visitors that stay in motels, RV sites, campgrounds and various other types of accommodations. Local residents would not pay the tax. (“Philomath takes look at implementing a lodging tax on visitors,” Feb. 12 edition, page A2).

The latest: According to information distributed last week through the city recorder, the committee plans to continue its discussion of possibly implementing a TLT during a Finance and Administration meeting scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 at City Hall.

PHS schedule