Not back to school, but back to learning for Philomath students

It’s like no other beginning to a school year that’s ever been seen by teachers, students or parents.
The coronavirus pandemic arrived in force on Philomath School District campuses back on March 13 and it continues to linger with restrictions that aren’t going away. Oregon’s metrics required for classroom learning at most grade levels are still falling short despite stabilized COVID-19 infection rates in most areas of the state.
For now, heading back to school means staying at home and logging onto a computer or electronic device. Comprehensive distance learning is the name of the game, an approach that promises a more complete experience than the emergency online programs implemented last spring.
Philomath High School Principal Mike Bussard knows the system won’t be perfect. Technological breakdowns could occur, for example, and in fact, those types of challenges are expected. But local educators appear to be ready to roll with the punches while trying to provide the best possible experience for students.
“The term I’ve been using: ‘Keep your head on a swivel with some of the things we can’t control,'” Bussard said, “but we’re going to provide the best educational opportunity we can playing by the rules that we’ve been given. That’s how I see things moving forward.”
The high school’s approach to distance learning is to provide a “normal school schedule — as if the students were here on campus,” Bussard said.
At the same time, the school does offer options. For example, teachers will record lessons through Canvas — an online learning management system. Students can sit in on those classes live and interact with their teachers through a chat room or videoconferencing. Or, students can maintain a job during the daytime hours and do their classwork in the evening.
“That student still has access to that curriculum — the only difference would be they can’t have the live instant feedback of questions pertaining to that lesson,” Bussard said. “But they could provide email questions or in a chatroom and the teacher would try to get back to them the next day.”
Bussard said it’s important to maintain a schedule to encourage structure, something he hopes to instill in parents.
“To get that piece of normalcy is what we wanted to provide, or to provide as close to that opportunity as possible as if they were on campus,” Bussard said.
Students picked up materials and Chromebooks last week. Bussard said the high school ran out of Chromebooks and was working on bringing in more to fill the need.
In other news at the high school as the year gets started, Rebecca Chitkowski has moved on as an assistant principal and the position has not been filled. In addition, longtime counselor Beth Edgemon is now serving in that same role for Philomath Academy. Interviews to fill the counselor position were going on last week.
Also, Denee Newton will serve in a TOSA (teacher on special assignment) role as dean of students. Technology specialist Gary Yoder was approved for a leave of absence. In the front office, Dawnelle Davis moves into the office manager position and Emily Goodman comes on board as an administrative assistant.
Middle school
Philomath Middle School heads into this school year with its staff intact from last year. Principal Steve Bell announced no changes with personnel — and that includes teachers and classified employees.
“Typically when people leave, it’s because they’re retiring and that’s sort of been our pattern. Very rarely do we have someone leave who’s not retiring,” Bell said. “In these times of uncertainty, having continuity and trust built among the staff is extremely important.”
One change that will be evident involves the middle school’s math curriculum. Bell said EdGems Math will be introduced to students with teachers going through training last spring and back in June. The curriculum includes print-based materials but also digital tools.
“Fortunately, it has an online component with an online textbook and worksheets,” Bell said. “We were very fortunate that our timing was good there and they will be able to move forward with the new learning materials.”
Bell said that middle school students will have 30-minute periods, including a portion of that time with live teaching. Students will also have time to work on lessons or perhaps do some required reading. Another possibility would be to go into “breakout rooms” for certain learning activities.
“I do imagine there will be a bit of individual work — independent practice it’s called — after the class,” Bell added. “But the plan is the majority of the kids’ schooling will take place during their school day when the content is delivered. It will vary from class to class.”
Recent facility upgrades included an exterior painting of the building. The school logo, which features a Braves head, was painted in a mural in the gym. Brad Johnson, who last year painted Warrior logos in the PHS gymnasiums, did the work,
The middle school had a good turnout, Bell said, with last week’s distribution of materials to parents and students. Chromebooks and student planners were distributed and school supplies could be purchased. Students were even able to pick up last year’s yearbooks, which had finally arrived.
“The mood and the demeanor of the whole day from the families and kids was positive and exciting,” Bell said. “I heard staff say that this was one of the better days they’ve had in the last couple of months just because of the energy provided from the positive interaction.”
Elementary schools
Philomath Elementary and Blodgett School students were scheduled to begin the school year Tuesday with what assistant principal Mike McDonough called a “soft start.”
“What that means is we’re going to ease on into the year and ease on into this different style of learning and teaching,” McDonough said. “It’s not too dissimilar to what a normal first day in school is like or that normal first week.”
McDonough added, however, that teaching the children about how to be a good online student will be stressed.
“Just making sure the kids understand that when it’s time for school — teaching them what that means in regards to setting up a space to learn at home if they can, trying to get rid of as many distractions as they can and that it’s not pet-sharing time, although there might be a day when we have pet-sharing on Zoom,” he said.
A typical day will include synchronous, or live, teaching followed by work time to complete lessons before a new subject begins. Lunchtime will be worked in and teachers and students can communicate through set office hours.
“The important thing is that there is live teaching going on with the kids, and there will also be some use of video, but really what we’ve been stressing here is the relationship aspect ... You’ve got to build good relationships with your students, whether it’s online or in person,” McDonough said. “Things aren’t necessarily easier but it definitely helps the classroom run smoother for the year.”
McDonough said PES had a great response from parents last week when materials and Chromebooks were distributed.
Despite the challenges, McDonough seems confident that everyone will rise to the occasion.
“Kids are pretty resilient,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll be able to endure and make a little bit of sense of what’s going on.”
As far as staff changes, the school lost third-grade teacher Jill Roshack, who relocated to California. Two teachers who were job-sharing this last academic year will return in full-time capacities — Lisa Cowden and Alicia Moran.
Primary school
Up until a couple of weeks ago, Clemens Primary School had been planning to reopen in a hybrid model with both in-classroom and home-based learning. As it turned out, the school district went with distance learning after reconsidering various factors, including much-needed sanitizing equipment that wasn’t scheduled to arrive until after the first day of classes.
Principal Abby Couture mentioned some changes with the building to accommodate students — which includes K-1 and preschool, when they do return.
“The whole kindergarten team — they moved to a completely separate side of the building so that they can be socially distanced from the other cohorts,” Couture said.
For distance learning, Couture said instruction will occur through the Seesaw online learning platform.
“Teachers have spent the past week doing professional learning on how to use that program and students and families will be taught how to use that as well, so that we can do learning from home,” Couture said.
Couture said that families can choose from three versions of Clemens Primary’s schedule — “Early Birds” (9 a.m.-1:45 p.m.), “Afternoon Alligators” (11 a.m.-3:50 p.m.) and “Night Owls” (1-7 p.m.) — to fit various schedules.
“There are scheduled times when students will interact with students via Zoom and then they will do reading lessons and take a break — there will be recess and snack times — and then they’ll come back and do their math lessons and take a lunch,” Couture said, using the Early Birds as an example of. “There will also be lessons in the afternoon for P.E. and music and social-emotional learning.”
Beyond the changes involving the location of kindergartners, other recent facilities work includes resurfacing of the gymnasium’s floor and painting of all hallways.
In staff news, Clemens Primary welcomes Alyssa Blackstone this academic year as a first-grade teacher, taking over for Melissa Malusky, who is taking a yearlong leave of absence. Two new instructional assistants are joining the staff — Ruby Knudson and Jill Chambers.
Kings Valley
Kings Valley Charter School chose to follow the Philomath School District’s reopening plan with all students learning at home through the same online learning platforms, such as the Canvas Learning Management System.
“Through our surveys ... families wanted one place to go to get to the variety of educational programs that are out there,” said Jamon Ellingson, KVCS executive director.
Ellingson said students learning at home will have a similar schedule as they would see in a classroom but with flexibility built in.
“We know that each and every student has different needs, has different times when they can access their learning,” he said. “When you have three or four kids trying to access the internet at the same time, obviously there are places where they can’t do that. So, we’re building a system where students can access it throughout the day.”
At the same time, families seeking school day structure will receive that component as well.
“We are setting a schedule for the day where core programs or classes are in the morning and then we can provide some special or elective classes like gardening, culinary classes, Chinese, those will be in the early afternoon, and then provide office hours in the late afternoon where students can check in with their teachers,” he said.
Staff changes include the retirement of reading specialist Lois Olund. Athena Lodge, who teaches grades 3-4, will step part-time into the reading specialist role while sharing classroom duties with recently hired Kari-Anne Gonzalez.
Projects involving facility changes include the upcoming construction of a pole barn to expand the school’s career and technical education programs. Ellingson said the project is moving along with the permitting process and all of the funding is now in place. Also, the school moved the area where students are served food.
The school’s Parent-Teacher Organization donated money to buy school supplies for every student, Ellingson said.
“We will have a welcome-back celebration on Thursday where students will drive by the school grounds and get school supplies, textbooks and Chromebooks,” he said.
Ellingson said enrollment retention has been better this year. Full enrollment is at 207 students with the school’s numbers typically bumping up next to that maximum.
“Kids are pretty resilient. Hopefully they’ll be able to endure and make a little bit of sense of what’s going on.”
— Mike McDonough, Philomath Middle School
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!