Not back to school, but back to learning for Philomath students

Elementary schools

Philomath Elementary and Blodgett School students were scheduled to begin the school year Tuesday with what assistant principal Mike McDonough called a “soft start.”

“What that means is we’re going to ease on into the year and ease on into this different style of learning and teaching,” McDonough said. “It’s not too dissimilar to what a normal first day in school is like or that normal first week.”

McDonough added, however, that teaching the children about how to be a good online student will be stressed.

“Just making sure the kids understand that when it’s time for school — teaching them what that means in regards to setting up a space to learn at home if they can, trying to get rid of as many distractions as they can and that it’s not pet-sharing time, although there might be a day when we have pet-sharing on Zoom,” he said.

A typical day will include synchronous, or live, teaching followed by work time to complete lessons before a new subject begins. Lunchtime will be worked in and teachers and students can communicate through set office hours.