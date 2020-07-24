ODE mandates face coverings for K-12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All students and staff in grades K-12 will be required to wear a face covering this fall to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement from the Oregon Department of Education came just minutes after Gov. Kate Brown announced new statewide regulations that will require children 5 and older to wear a mask outdoors where social distancing cannot be maintained and in indoor public places.

Earlier guidance from ODE mandated that students in grades 6-12 would have to wear a mask but the July 22 announcement extends that requirement.

"The new requirement," ODE said in a statement, "is in response to mounting evidence that face coverings are effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19."

The department will be distributing 5 million face coverings that were donated by FEMA to districts across the state. The face coverings are not considered medical-grade masks.