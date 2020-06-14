ODE releases plans for the fall, leaves school opening up to districts

Oregon schools have been awaiting guidance from the Oregon Department of Education on how to conduct classes in the fall.
That guidance was released last week and, for the most part, it leaves the decision on whether or not to open school doors up to individual districts.
According to ODE, in conjunction with the Oregon Health Authority, local school leaders will decide between in-person classes, distance learning or a hybrid model for the fall, with all three options using a blueprint from ODE.
"These individual plans will necessarily look different from community to community, as each school in Oregon serves diverse communities with distinct strengths and needs," Colt Gill and Pat Allen, heads of ODE and OHA, respectively, wrote in guidance to districts.
Schools, the state said, will work under district direction to develop an operational blueprint for reentry, which must address eight essential elements: public health protocols; facilities and school operations; equity; instruction; family and community engagement; response to outbreak; mental, social and emotional health; and staffing and personnel.
Each district must complete its plan for reentry by Aug. 15 or the beginning of the school year, whichever is earlier. The plans must be submitted to ODE for approval.
In terms of limiting potential exposure to the virus, ODE states that physical distancing, small groups, protective equipment including face shields and coverings and plastic barriers are all mainstays. Guidance suggests that teachers rather than students may move between classrooms and screenings for virus symptoms would be necessary.
Other requirements include establishing a minimum of 35 square feet per person when determining room capacity, minimizing standing in lines, using a one-way traffic flow and scheduling modifications to minimize the number of students in the building, such as rotating groups by days or location.
Children who choose not to wear face coverings, ODE said, must be provided access to instruction. Face coverings will be required for staff who are regularly within 6 feet of students, bus drivers and staff preparing and serving meals. Face coverings are recommended for all staff and students in grades 6 through 12.
According to ODE, schools that will not be able to meet the protocols in terms of public health, school operations and response to an outbreak should develop a comprehensive distance learning model. If schools have met all requirements, communicated their plans to families, provided health training to staff and had their plans approved by ODE, they can open and continue to monitor. Hybrid models would allow for a combination of the two, seeing students on-site but not full-time.
Any plan to reopen, according to ODE, would also have to address students who are medically fragile, have an underlying condition or are otherwise included in the high-risk population.
"There is no doubt this spring was hard on students, families and educators," Gill and Allen said. "Everyone was impacted. Parts of our state and specific communities —communities of color as well as people navigating poverty — were disproportionately impacted. And yet we believe returning to school, the planning it will require, and the shifts in adult and student behavior it will require, will be even more difficult."
