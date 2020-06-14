ODE releases plans for the fall, leaves school opening up to districts

In terms of limiting potential exposure to the virus, ODE states that physical distancing, small groups, protective equipment including face shields and coverings and plastic barriers are all mainstays. Guidance suggests that teachers rather than students may move between classrooms and screenings for virus symptoms would be necessary.

Other requirements include establishing a minimum of 35 square feet per person when determining room capacity, minimizing standing in lines, using a one-way traffic flow and scheduling modifications to minimize the number of students in the building, such as rotating groups by days or location.

Children who choose not to wear face coverings, ODE said, must be provided access to instruction. Face coverings will be required for staff who are regularly within 6 feet of students, bus drivers and staff preparing and serving meals. Face coverings are recommended for all staff and students in grades 6 through 12.