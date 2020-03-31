ODE: "Strong possibility" students won't return this year

"The number of children experiencing houselessness is likely to grow this year," he wrote, noting that the department would have to come up with creating solutions that go beyond a tablet and hotspot connection.

Federal mandates require that distance learning be accessible and equitable for all students.

ODE also released Monday night a 26-page document outlining the approach to distance learning in the state. Districts, it said, should have their distance learning in place by April 13.

In a draft example of an instructional day, the plan suggests a maximum of 45 minutes of structured learning directed by a teacher for kindergarten and first grade. An additional 1-2 hours is suggested for learning and supplemental activities that include journaling, reading independently, arts and crafts and watching educational programming among others. Two hours are recommended for meeting nutritional and wellness needs including meals, going on a walk or helping a family member.