Oregon cases of COVID-19 rise to 690

The Oregon Health Authority reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and the death toll from the illness now stands at 18 in the state.

State figures show that 690 people now have the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus.

Cases in Linn County remained at 37 and cases in Benton County remained at 12.

Linn County has had two deaths from COVID-19, and both of them were residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.

Benton County has had one death. An 88-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions who was being treated at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis died on Tuesday.

Statewide, Oregon has completed 13,826 tests for COVID-19, with 13,136 negative results.

Linn County has 710 negative tests for COVID-19, while Benton County has 341 negative tests.

However, public health officials have said the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is artificially low because of a lack of testing kits.

The United States has 163,539 total cases of COVID-19, and 2,860 deaths from the illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website on Tuesday afternoon.