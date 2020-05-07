Oregon could reopen under 3-phase plan, but distancing likely for months to come

Oregon’s three-phase plan allows businesses, personal service providers and retailers to reopen on a conditional basis, with specific guidelines for each business sector. Returning to in-person activities will be dependent largely on the risk factor of each activity, as well as health conditions and the number of COVID-19 cases in each county and region across the state.

In all cases, state officials want residents to wear face masks when working in or entering any business, with exceptions for eating and drinking.

Phase 1: As soon as Friday, May 15 in some areas

In counties approved to open during Phase 1, restaurants and bars could allow patrons to dine on-site, so long as tables are 6 feet apart. Employees would need to wear face masks and coverings supplied by the business and all activity must end by 10 p.m.

Fitness centers could open, with limits on the number of occupants, and salons also could reopen by appointment only, but they'd need to keep a log of every customer who visits, to allow for contract tracing by health departments if needed.

Standalone retail shops and boutiques also could resume activity under the Phase 1 plans, as long as they can follow specific guidelines laid out by the Oregon Health Authority.