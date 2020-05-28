Oregon faces "worst-worst" case scenario as fire season approaches

Grafe said that likely won't be easy with about 90 percent of the state in drought condition and a hot summer forecasted.

Smokey conditions as in past summers would aggravate the breathing problems of those who are struggling with COVID-19's attack on their lungs.

Rep. Kim Wallen, R-Medford, asked Grafe about any disconnect between the state and the U.S. Forest Service, which in the past has allowed fires deep in the wilderness to burn unchallenged.

Grafe said federal officials agreed that there would be no watch-and-wait approach this year.

"That is not a policy choice they are willing to make because of the COVID situation," Grafe said.

While officials will try to limit the infection from spreading by changing the way firefighters set up camp and keeping a tighter limit on who can come into a command center, the bottom line is that crews will not be held back if they are needed.

"We're ready to respond," said Jim Walker, Oregon State Fire Marshal. "I'm not sure we will know the finish line until we get a vaccine."