Oregon set to lift more COVID-19 restrictions Friday

"Oregonians need to use caution and care to keep (the) virus from bouncing back," Allen said.

Brown administration officials have said recently that they expected to have directives involving schools ready to announce sometime next week.

"It is one of my top priorities that we can get students across the state back into classrooms in the fall," Brown said.

Allen said that the state would come up with the guidelines, but it would be up to local school districts to decide how best to implement the rules.

"Every school and every school district is different," he said.

Decisions on colleges and universities have not yet been finalized. Phase 2 would allow for sports training by college football teams and others, following rules on social distancing and contact. But Brown said she wanted "our Ducks and Beavers ready to tackle the Huskies and Cougars" anytime the OK was given for games.

Sidelinger said the state would be watching statistics in each county closely. If goals are not met, he said that counties would not revert to Phase 1, but would have to institute heightened measures to curb any problem areas.