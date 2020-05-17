Oregon State Credit Union scholarship goes to PHS senior

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Philomath High School senior Derek Thompson was among 10 students to receive a $2,000 Tomorrow’s Leadership Today Scholarship from Oregon State Credit Union. Thompson will attend Portland State University.
The credit union annually awards $20,000 divided evenly among 10 local high school students. Each recipient is a member of the credit union, a senior at a high school within the credit union’s 24-county service area and will attend an in-state college or university this fall.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Brad Fuqua
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today