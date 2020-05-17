You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Oregon State Credit Union scholarship goes to PHS senior

Oregon State Credit Union scholarship goes to PHS senior

{{featured_button_text}}
Derek Thompson

Derek Thompson, seen here last year at the Benton County Career Convention, received a $2,000 scholarship from Oregon State Credit Union.

 Anthony Rimel

Philomath High School senior Derek Thompson was among 10 students to receive a $2,000 Tomorrow’s Leadership Today Scholarship from Oregon State Credit Union. Thompson will attend Portland State University.

The credit union annually awards $20,000 divided evenly among 10 local high school students. Each recipient is a member of the credit union, a senior at a high school within the credit union’s 24-county service area and will attend an in-state college or university this fall.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News