OSAA delays beginning of all sports seasons

The Oregon School Activities Association isn’t ready to give up just yet on fall sports. Even if those teams are allowed to compete in the coming weeks amid the pandemic, their seasons will start later than usual and schedules will be modified.
Based on information released last week out following three days of OSAA executive board meetings, the start dates for volleyball, soccer and cross-country have been pushed back from Aug. 27 to Sept. 23.
“It makes sense in that I think probably most districts are going to push the start of school back,” Philomath High School Athletic Director Tony Matta said Thursday. “The hope is if you push it back, you can get something in.”
Football, considered to be a full-contact sport, is currently prohibited by the governor’s office and Oregon Health Authority guidelines. The OSAA’s Football Contingency Group said restrictions would need to be lifted by Sept. 28 for there to be a season this fall with some type of restructured playoff format.
Matta said that even if in the big picture there is no feasible way to hold state championships, he would hope there could be some sort of season.
“You still want to be able to play,” he said. “You just don’t want kids to miss that year of competition. It’ll set you back, especially with those young kids looking for a year of experience.”
Cheerleading, dance and drill, music and speech are also prohibited as “full-contact activities” under the current guidelines.
Although the contest start date for all fall sports but football was pushed back to Sept. 23, the OSAA chose to keep the Aug. 17 practice start date intact to allow for planning flexibility at schools in various reopening phases.
Matta believes that first practice date will likely be pushed back.
“With the new rules, you can only do two practices a day every other day anyway and so I think they want to allow enough time for kids to acclimate but then also, five weeks is probably too long without some sort of competition,” Matta said. “I think maybe you’ll see that go maybe back a week or two as well.”
Out of all of the fall sports, it seems that cross-country might have the best chance to compete this fall.
“Obviously, I like seeing a glimmer of hope,” PHS cross-country coach Joe Fulton said. “I’m cautiously optimistic that something can happen, especially with a sport like cross-country that’s really a noncontact sport and we can have smaller meets.”
But it’s difficult to remain too upbeat about it all because of the fluidity of the pandemic situation. Conditions change day-to-day, week-to-week.
“It’s frustrating because we went through this whole thing during the spring,” Fulton said. “All of these kids lost these beautiful opportunities, girls basketball, girls track and a lot of people made great sacrifices to get through this but apparently not everybody took it seriously and here we are again with another surge and we may have to go through the whole thing again.”
Fulton has been keeping in touch with his athletes. He said about 20 have been working out regularly, including all of the varsity boys.
“Most of them will be seniors this year — four of the top five will be seniors, so they want to do what they can,” Fulton said. “I’ve been following what they’ve been doing and they’re in good shape right now.”
Overall, summer workout activities have slowed over the past few weeks as state-imposed restrictions continue to evolve.
“Right now, I think everyone’s backed off a little bit and are hoping it’ll lessen up here in the next couple of weeks,” Matta said.
Volleyball, girls basketball, softball, boys soccer and girls soccer all shutdown their voluntary summer workouts. Coach Travis King said softball may start back up again this week, however, with the implementation of updated guidelines.
As mentioned, many cross-country runners are working out. Boys basketball and baseball have continued to hold voluntary workouts on a scheduled basis with restrictions in place.
The football team and other athletes interested have continued to lift weights.
“Right now, we can’t do a lot but we’re trying to get a workout in because you can’t even have a spotter so you can’t lift heavy,” Matta said. “It’s just about keeping your form and rhythm."
As for which direction the OSAA could be headed in, Matta said it would be difficult on small schools like Philomath if things get closed down this fall and seasons are stacked.
“Let’s say they move football to spring. We can’t play baseball and football and run track at the same time,” Matta said. “In my mind, spring sports lost a season already so you’re going to try to lessen the impact on those guys. But we would sit down as coaches and figure out what it could look like.”
Fulton, who also coaches track and field in the spring, is ready to take on any scenario sent his way.
“I’ll take what we can get,” Fulton said. “So if they end up cramming all of the seasons between January and June or January and July, we’ll do it. If we have to have cross-country in February and March and track in April and May, I just want these kids to get an opportunity to realize their dreams.
“We all got that chance when we were in high school and now it’s their turn and it kills me to see them losing it,” he added.
The OSAA plans to meet again next week with the expectation that a final decision will be announced.
“Anything we can get them athletically during this school year is going to be huge,” Matta said. “We have to have something.”
