OSAA delays beginning of all sports seasons

The football team and other athletes interested have continued to lift weights.

“Right now, we can’t do a lot but we’re trying to get a workout in because you can’t even have a spotter so you can’t lift heavy,” Matta said. “It’s just about keeping your form and rhythm."

As for which direction the OSAA could be headed in, Matta said it would be difficult on small schools like Philomath if things get closed down this fall and seasons are stacked.

“Let’s say they move football to spring. We can’t play baseball and football and run track at the same time,” Matta said. “In my mind, spring sports lost a season already so you’re going to try to lessen the impact on those guys. But we would sit down as coaches and figure out what it could look like.”

Fulton, who also coaches track and field in the spring, is ready to take on any scenario sent his way.

“I’ll take what we can get,” Fulton said. “So if they end up cramming all of the seasons between January and June or January and July, we’ll do it. If we have to have cross-country in February and March and track in April and May, I just want these kids to get an opportunity to realize their dreams.