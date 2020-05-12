OSU hopes to reopen Sept. 1

CORVALLIS — Oregon State University hopes to have students back in the classroom in time for fall term, pending approval by the state.
In a news release issued Monday night, university officials said the “best-case scenario” would involve the resumption of in-person instruction at OSU’s Corvallis and Bend campuses and the return of most employees to work by Sept. 1, three weeks before the scheduled start of fall classes on Sept. 23.
Plans call for classroom teaching and other in-person activities to resume gradually over the summer, with modifications designed to maintain social distancing.
OSU shifted to remote delivery of instruction and largely shut down its campuses in mid-March in an effort to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19, the potentially deadly respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus that has spread around the world. According to data released last week by the Oregon Health Authority, there have been between one and nine cases of the disease in the ZIP code that covers OSU’s Corvallis campus.
Vice Provost for Student Affairs Dan Larson, the university’s COVID-19 response coordinator, said OSU’s pandemic response plan, also released on Monday, follows Gov. Kate Brown’s procedures for a phased reopening of the state and complies with her executive orders as well as Oregon Health Authority guidelines.
Larson added that all seven of Oregon’s public universities had agreed to follow the same framework for resuming on-site activity.
“While county readiness will be critical to resuming on-site OSU activities, we are also planning for additional higher education-specific guidance from the state, which will inform how we shape the details of our plans,” he said.
Benton County filed an application with the governor’s office for phase one reopening on Monday.
OSU’s reopening plan calls for officials at each of the university’s locations to decide how to resume on-site activities within the university’s framework as counties gain OHA approval to reopen. Each region where OSU operates must be able to meet state requirements such as declining prevalence of COVID-19, testing capacity, contact tracing, isolation facilities, health care capacity and availability of personal protective equipment.
“We have the ability as a university, especially over the summer, to take it slow,” Larson said. “As we move through these phases, we will gradually bring more people and activity back to campus and OSU facilities statewide, in alignment with local and state health authority authorization.”
OSU will continue to adhere to workplace health monitoring procedures and keep up enhanced cleaning and hygiene practices, according to the news release. It will also employ staggered work schedules and other measures to ensure adequate physical distancing.
If conditions change, the university may work with county health officials to implement “cooling-off periods” that could include a return to distance education and other virus control measures.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.