OSU hopes to reopen Sept. 1

Larson added that all seven of Oregon’s public universities had agreed to follow the same framework for resuming on-site activity.

“While county readiness will be critical to resuming on-site OSU activities, we are also planning for additional higher education-specific guidance from the state, which will inform how we shape the details of our plans,” he said.

Benton County filed an application with the governor’s office for phase one reopening on Monday.

OSU’s reopening plan calls for officials at each of the university’s locations to decide how to resume on-site activities within the university’s framework as counties gain OHA approval to reopen. Each region where OSU operates must be able to meet state requirements such as declining prevalence of COVID-19, testing capacity, contact tracing, isolation facilities, health care capacity and availability of personal protective equipment.

“We have the ability as a university, especially over the summer, to take it slow,” Larson said. “As we move through these phases, we will gradually bring more people and activity back to campus and OSU facilities statewide, in alignment with local and state health authority authorization.”