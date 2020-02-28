OSU releases fall honor roll that includes 42 Philomath students

Oregon State University recently announced the names of students who made its fall term scholastic honor roll. Twelve Philomath students carried 4.0 grade-point averages and another 30 had a 3.5-plus GPA.
A total of 1,711 students earned straight A's with another 4,920 earned a B-plus (3.5 GPA) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.
Philomath students on the honor roll included:
Straight-A average
Sadie J. Blake, senior, bioHealth sciences; Kyra Burchett, junior, human development and family science; Miriam G. Coskey, sophomore, English; Meghan Z. Erickson, sophomore, bioresource research; Kallie D. Hagel, senior, graphic design;
Justice J. Heern, junior, architectural engineering; Emma L. Howie, senior, public health; Tiffany E. Huestis, junior, business administration; Rosalina N. Page, sophomore, English; Trevor N. Sartnurak, senior, forest engineering;
Thelia A. Sinnett, senior, human development and family science; Calvin C. Winney, senior, mechanical engineering.
3.5 or better
Brooke F. Aduviri, junior, general engineering; Kase K. Allouzi, senior, digital communication arts; Seth D. Barnhart, junior, agricultural business management; Haylie L. Bennett, senior, kinesiology; Karlie D. Bullis, senior, political science;
Christine A. Casey, post baccalaureate, physics; Paige A. Celorie, senior, environmental engineering; Chloe J. Chambers, junior, pre-communication; Ashlee D. Crank, senior, animal sciences; Jensen S. Davis, sophomore, pre-mechanical engineering;
Brandon M. Enghauser, freshman, general engineering; Dylan M. Gassner, junior, biology; Dannon A. Gilbert, sophomore, computer science; Christopher S. Houck, senior, industrial engineering; Andrea L. Jacobs, junior, natural resources;
Emily G. Jensen, junior, biohealth sciences; Shaden C. Jensen, freshman, general engineering; Taylor N. Knutson, sophomore, graphic design; Alexandra R. Koetje, freshman, pre-forestry; Natalie D. LaFevre, freshman, tourism, recreation and adventure lead;
Anna Rose Lammers-Fullmer, junior, marketing; Melynnda E. Overholtzer, freshman, biohealth sciences; Ashley K. Pfarrer, junior, human development and family science; Evan R. Schreiber, senior, mechanical engineering; Conor N. Smith, senior, mechanical engineering;
Seth P. Staten, freshman, earth sciences; Erik J. Swanson, senior, fisheries and wildlife sciences; Anna M. Thompson, junior, natural resources; Lane V. Thompson, senior, computer science; Randall W. Tipsword, freshman, pre-forestry.