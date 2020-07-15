OSU releases spring term honor roll with 39 from Philomath

Oregon State University recently announced the names of students who made its spring term scholastic honor roll, including 39 from Philomath.
A total of 7,004 students earned a B-plus (3.5 grade point average) or better to make the list. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.
The following students from Philomath (according to OSU) are included on the honor roll:
Brooke F. Aduviri, junior, general engineering; Sadie J. Blake, senior, biohealth sciences; Karlie D. Bullis, senior, political science; Paige A. Celorie, senior, environmental engineering; Chloe J. Chambers, junior, pre-communication;
Megan Z. Erickson, junior, bioresource research; Dylan M. Gassner, junior, biology; Kallie D. Hagel, senior, graphic design; Coby R. Hannah, senior, history; Riley M. Harms, junior, public health;
Justice J. Heern, senior, architectural engineering; Morgan M. Hoffman, senior, zoology; Tiffany E. Huestis, senior, business administration; Andrea L. Jacobs, senior, natural resources; Emily G. Jensen, senior, biohealth sciences;
Shaden C. Jensen, sophomore, general engineering; Andrea K. Knudson, senior, forestry; Taylor N. Knutson, junior, graphic design; Natalie D. LeFevre, sophomore, natural resources; Anna Rose Lammers-Fullmer, senior, marketing;
Hailey H. Matthews, sophomore, biohealth sciences; Marina M. Medina-Garcia, senior, accountancy; Lindsey R. Michaud, senior, mathematics; Deanna F. Miller, senior, chemical engineering; Quianna P. Ohren, senior, art;
Melynnda E. Overholtzer, sophomore, biohealth sciences; Rosalina N. Page, sophomore, English; Ashley K. Pfarrer, senior, human development and family science; Tyler J. Pfarrer, sophomore, biohealth sciences; Kelsey M. Provance, senior, biology;
Arin T. Reinsch, senior, computer science; Julia L. Reinsch, junior, biology; Kendra M. Sheeder, senior, human development and family science; Thelia A. Sinnett, senior, human development and family science; Seth P. Staten, sophomore, Earth sciences;
Nicholas E. Svoboda, senior, digital communication arts; Anna M. Thompson, senior, natural resources; McKenzie L. Thompson, sophomore, pre-communication; and Rachel A. Unema, senior, environmental sciences.
