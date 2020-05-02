You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
OSU releases winter term honor roll

OSU releases winter term honor roll

{{featured_button_text}}
Oregon State University
MID-VALLEY MEDIA, FILE

Oregon State University recently announced the names of students who made its winter term scholastic honor roll. Ten Philomath students carried 4.0 grade-point averages and another 23 had a 3.5-plus GPA.

A total of 1,910 students earned straight A's and another 5,529 earned a B-plus (3.5 GPA) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.

The following students from Philomath (according to OSU) are included on the honor roll:

Straight-A average

Kase K. Allouzi, senior, digital communication arts; Haylie L. Bennett, senior, kinesiology; Miriam G. Coskey, sophomore, English; Dannon A. Gilbert, junior, computer science; Melynnda E. Overholtzer, sophomore, biohealth sciences;

Rosalina N. Page, sophomore, English; Ashley K. Pfarrer, senior, human development and family science; Julia L. Reinsch, junior, biology; Trevor N. Sartnurak, senior, forest engineering; Thelia A. Sinnett, senior, human development and family science.

3.5-plus GPA

Brooke F. Aduviri, junior, general engineering; Seth D. Barnhart, junior, agricultural business management; Sadie J. Blake, senior, biohealth sciences; Karlie D. Bullis, senior, political science; Coryn Bushyhead, junior, bioresource research;

Paige A. Celorie, senior, environmental engineering; Jensen S. Davis, sophomore, pre-mechanical engineering; Katelyn M. George, junior, kinesiology; Michael Goschie, junior, biochemistry and molecular biology; Justice J. Heern, junior, architectural engineering;

Christopher S. Houck, senior, industrial engineering; Cameron W. Howard, junior, kinesiology; James J. Howell, sophomore, pre-civil engineering; Tiffany E. Huestis, junior, business administration; Emily G. Jensen, senior, biohealth sciences;

Connor J. Kutzler, sophomore, psychology; Anna Rose Lammers-Fullmer, junior, marketing; Marina M. Medina-Garcia, senior, accountancy; Arin T. Reinsch, senior, computer science; Corin B. Rodger, junior, mechanical engineering;

Seth P. Staten, freshman, Earth sciences; Anna M. Thompson, junior, natural resources; Alisha L. Van Vlack, junior, digital communication arts.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News