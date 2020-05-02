OSU releases winter term honor roll

Oregon State University recently announced the names of students who made its winter term scholastic honor roll. Ten Philomath students carried 4.0 grade-point averages and another 23 had a 3.5-plus GPA.
A total of 1,910 students earned straight A's and another 5,529 earned a B-plus (3.5 GPA) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.
The following students from Philomath (according to OSU) are included on the honor roll:
Straight-A average
Kase K. Allouzi, senior, digital communication arts; Haylie L. Bennett, senior, kinesiology; Miriam G. Coskey, sophomore, English; Dannon A. Gilbert, junior, computer science; Melynnda E. Overholtzer, sophomore, biohealth sciences;
Rosalina N. Page, sophomore, English; Ashley K. Pfarrer, senior, human development and family science; Julia L. Reinsch, junior, biology; Trevor N. Sartnurak, senior, forest engineering; Thelia A. Sinnett, senior, human development and family science.
3.5-plus GPA
Brooke F. Aduviri, junior, general engineering; Seth D. Barnhart, junior, agricultural business management; Sadie J. Blake, senior, biohealth sciences; Karlie D. Bullis, senior, political science; Coryn Bushyhead, junior, bioresource research;
Paige A. Celorie, senior, environmental engineering; Jensen S. Davis, sophomore, pre-mechanical engineering; Katelyn M. George, junior, kinesiology; Michael Goschie, junior, biochemistry and molecular biology; Justice J. Heern, junior, architectural engineering;
Christopher S. Houck, senior, industrial engineering; Cameron W. Howard, junior, kinesiology; James J. Howell, sophomore, pre-civil engineering; Tiffany E. Huestis, junior, business administration; Emily G. Jensen, senior, biohealth sciences;
Connor J. Kutzler, sophomore, psychology; Anna Rose Lammers-Fullmer, junior, marketing; Marina M. Medina-Garcia, senior, accountancy; Arin T. Reinsch, senior, computer science; Corin B. Rodger, junior, mechanical engineering;
Seth P. Staten, freshman, Earth sciences; Anna M. Thompson, junior, natural resources; Alisha L. Van Vlack, junior, digital communication arts.
