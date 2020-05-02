OSU releases winter term honor roll

Oregon State University recently announced the names of students who made its winter term scholastic honor roll. Ten Philomath students carried 4.0 grade-point averages and another 23 had a 3.5-plus GPA.

A total of 1,910 students earned straight A's and another 5,529 earned a B-plus (3.5 GPA) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.