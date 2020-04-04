You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Parents can enroll Philomath kindergartners online

Parents can enroll Philomath kindergartners online

{{featured_button_text}}
Philomath kindergartners
BRAD FUQUA, PHILOMATH EXPRESS

The Philomath School District is now enrolling incoming kindergartners for this fall at Clemens Primary School and Blodgett Elementary through online registration. The kindergarten orientation and registration process that had been scheduled for April 8 was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To register, children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020.

For parents planning to enroll a kindergartner at Kings Valley Charter School, call 541-929-2134.

Parents that need more information can email kelly.davis@philomath.k12.or.us. Any updates on fall 2020 information will be posted on the school district’s website.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News