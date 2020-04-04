Parents can enroll Philomath kindergartners online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Philomath School District is now enrolling incoming kindergartners for this fall at Clemens Primary School and Blodgett Elementary through online registration. The kindergarten orientation and registration process that had been scheduled for April 8 was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To register, children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020.

For parents planning to enroll a kindergartner at Kings Valley Charter School, call 541-929-2134.

Parents that need more information can email kelly.davis@philomath.k12.or.us. Any updates on fall 2020 information will be posted on the school district’s website.

