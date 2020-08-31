Philomath Academy enters first fall as official school

Alternative education takes many forms that range from those who struggle to succeed in traditional school settings to college-bound students looking to get a jump on earning credits. Such schools offer student-focused programs that allow individuals to identify their interests and pursue their goals and also gives families flexibility with the educations of their children.
The Philomath Academy, officially established as a public school this past spring by the school board, falls into any of those descriptions. Principal Dan Johnson has goals that all revolve around benefitting students.
“My philosophy for the academy is a pretty simple one — as long as kids win, we win,” Johnson said. “So we’re going to make sure that we’re meeting the needs of families.”
Philomath Academy’s roots date back more than a decade with the offering of courses that students could take while pursuing a GED. It evolved into the Philomath Alternative Education Academy and branched out into a full K-12 online learning option for students.
Despite the parallels seen with the coronavirus pandemic, the Philomath Academy concept as a school had been in place long before the outbreak and the school restrictions that followed.
“It is not in response to the pandemic but works well by the concept and design to allow flexibility for families,” Johnson said.
Johnson believes the tuition-free academy also provides stability.
“For me, it’s a proven course of action,” he said. “We’ve been here before and it’s just now a school instead of a program. Once we get things rolling, it’s going to be 100 kids bigger than it has been but it’s not unmanageable.”
Enrollment numbers have been bouncing around but as of this past Thursday, Johnson reported 187 students had enrolled in Philomath Academy: Kindergarten (8), first grade (11), second grade (18), third grade (15), fourth grade (10), fifth grade (7), sixth grade (16), seventh grade (12), eighth grade (18), ninth grade (14), 10th grade (18), 11th grade (16) and 12th grade (24).
Johnson said that with in-person learning not available, some families are finding answers with the Philomath Academy approach. Once mainstream schools fully reopen, he expects to see about 75% of K-8 students leave and return to the traditional classroom.
Philomath High Principal Mike Bussard called the academy a great opportunity to offer the alternative learning format.
“Sometimes, the regular traditional school setting does not meet the needs of all of our students,” Bussard said. “For whatever circumstances they are, they need an alternative avenue to education and I think that’s what the Philomath Academy will provide.”
Philomath Academy’s curriculum originates primarily through two providers — Fuel Education and Odysseyware.
“For the most part, the Fuel Education that we’re going to access this year will be with their certified teachers,” Johnson said. “I’ll use a great example. One of the courses they offer is Chinese. We don’t have a Chinese teacher on staff but we can use their service, use their teacher and we’ll be able to provide a course that isn’t in our normal curriculum.”
Odysseyware, meanwhile, is a well-established program that provides all of the basic core curriculum pieces, Johnson said.
Johnson is the school’s principal but wears many other hats in the process, including as a credentialed instructor who will work with K-8 students. The staff also includes Beth Edgemon, who moved over as a longtime school counselor at Philomath High School. Justin Marshall is an instructional assistant and Kathy Kohler serves as attendance registrar.
In addition, there are the Fuel Education course offerings with licensed teachers.
“I think education this year, no matter what building or program you’re in, is going to be better because everybody is giving that extra time, extra energy to make sure the kids are getting served,” Johnson said. “It’s exciting to talk to teachers who are working on innovations but really want to make sure they’re serving kids’ needs educationally as well as socially.”
Bussard said some Philomath High students could also be enrolled in the academy.
“There’s a possibility that a student’s taking four classes here and doing a credit recovery over there. Or at Philomath Academy, they might have a student taking a CTE course but taking courses primarily over at the academy," Bussard said.
Before the pandemic, Philomath Academy had plans to offer a hybrid program with both home-based and optional computer lab learning. A section of the high school library was redesigned to accommodate those students.
“I’m hoping to keep numbers and grow the program to where we need to find a place,” Johnson said about a likely future move into a separate building.
Said Bussard, “As it grows, I really think it’s going to be a great addition to the Philomath School District.”
When hybrid learning begins at the traditional schools, the academy will remain 100% online, Johnson said, because bringing in those students could disrupt cohort efforts. He expects the original plan to return only when the pandemic fears have subsided and all restrictions are lifted.
