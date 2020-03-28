Philomath cancellations and postponements: Updated March 28

Following is a rundown of known Philomath-related cancellations and postponements as of Sunday:

Benton County Historical Society: Museum closed to the public.

Benton Habitat for Humanity: Suspended all volunteer activities.

City of Philomath: Closed City Hall, Philomath Police Department and Public Works lobbies but those offices are still available to the public by phone. Municipal court canceled through May 31. Meetings designated as nonessential canceled. Canceled Spring Cleanup and Recycling Day that had been scheduled for April 18 and the Arbor Day Celebration hosted by Public Works that had been scheduled for April 27.

College United Methodist Church: Sunday services available online via its YouTube channel. Soup kitchen meals available at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays for take-out only.

First Baptist Church of Philomath: Sunday services available online via Facebook and first-baptist-church-of-philomath.freeonlinechurch.com/live. Other meetings for fellowship and prayer through Zoom (usoweb.zoom.us/j/698722681).