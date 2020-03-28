Philomath cancellations and postponements: Updated March 28

Following is a rundown of known Philomath-related cancellations and postponements as of Sunday:
Benton County Historical Society: Museum closed to the public.
Benton Habitat for Humanity: Suspended all volunteer activities.
City of Philomath: Closed City Hall, Philomath Police Department and Public Works lobbies but those offices are still available to the public by phone. Municipal court canceled through May 31. Meetings designated as nonessential canceled. Canceled Spring Cleanup and Recycling Day that had been scheduled for April 18 and the Arbor Day Celebration hosted by Public Works that had been scheduled for April 27.
College United Methodist Church: Sunday services available online via its YouTube channel. Soup kitchen meals available at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays for take-out only.
First Baptist Church of Philomath: Sunday services available online via Facebook and first-baptist-church-of-philomath.freeonlinechurch.com/live. Other meetings for fellowship and prayer through Zoom (usoweb.zoom.us/j/698722681).
Living Faith Community Church: Sunday services and other study groups and events moved to online via live streaming on Facebook.
Marys River Grange: Canceled or postponed all in-person events through the rest of March and at least through April.
New Life Fellowship: Sunday services available online at wp.philomathnewlife.org.
Philomath Community Church: Sunday morning services canceled until further notice.
Philomath Community Library: Closed through April 28. All library programs and outreach events have been canceled. Bookmobile stops are temporarily suspended.
Philomath Community Services: Closed June’s Kids Kloset until further notice (call 541-231-8871 if someone is in desperate need). Philomath Food Bank filling food boxes for pick up only. Philomath Community Gleaners distributing to adoptees via delivery.
Philomath School District: Closed all schools through April 28. All activities, practices, events have been postponed. Postponed its kindergarten orientation that had been scheduled for April 8.
Philomath Scout Lodge: Quilts From Caring Hands canceled through April 22. Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments veterans officer appointments on April 1 canceled. Bunco/Poker Night on April 10 canceled. Chintimini Wildlife Center “Art is Wild” fundraiser on April 17 postponed. Berries & Buttons 4-H Family Dinner on April 22 canceled.
Philomath Youth Activities Club: Canceled all programs through April 28; all baseball and softball activities postponed until further notice.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Sessions and events available through live streaming at www.churchofjesuschrist.org/broadcasts
The Refuge: Sunday services available online via live streaming on its YouTube channel.
Report any cancellations and postponements to brad.fuqua@lee.net.
