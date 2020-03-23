Philomath cancellations and postponements: Updated March 22

Following is a rundown of known Philomath-related cancellations and postponements as of Sunday:

Benton County Historical Society: Canceled Storytime at the Museum scheduled for March 25 and Kids’ Day at the Museum scheduled for March 28. Museum closed to the public.

Benton Habitat for Humanity: Suspended all volunteer group activities at The Woodlands construction site in Philomath. The organization said that at the new home site, it can operate with core volunteers, which would be less than 10 at a time.

City of Philomath: Closed City Hall, Philomath Police Department and Public Works lobbies but those offices are still available to the public by phone. Municipal court canceled throughout April and May. Canceled meetings designated as nonessential. Canceled the Arbor Day Celebration hosted by Public Works that had been scheduled for April 27.

Marys River Grange: Canceled or postponed all in-person events through the rest of March and at least through April.

Oregon School Activities Association: Extended suspension of spring sports activities until April 28.