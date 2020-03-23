Philomath cancellations and postponements: Updated March 22

Following is a rundown of known Philomath-related cancellations and postponements as of Sunday:
Benton County Historical Society: Canceled Storytime at the Museum scheduled for March 25 and Kids’ Day at the Museum scheduled for March 28. Museum closed to the public.
Benton Habitat for Humanity: Suspended all volunteer group activities at The Woodlands construction site in Philomath. The organization said that at the new home site, it can operate with core volunteers, which would be less than 10 at a time.
City of Philomath: Closed City Hall, Philomath Police Department and Public Works lobbies but those offices are still available to the public by phone. Municipal court canceled throughout April and May. Canceled meetings designated as nonessential. Canceled the Arbor Day Celebration hosted by Public Works that had been scheduled for April 27.
Marys River Grange: Canceled or postponed all in-person events through the rest of March and at least through April.
Oregon School Activities Association: Extended suspension of spring sports activities until April 28.
Philomath Community Library: Closed through April 28. All library programs and outreach events have been canceled. Bookmobile stops are temporarily suspended.
Philomath Community Services: Closed June’s Kids Kloset until further notice (call 541-231-8871 if someone is in desperate need). Philomath Food Bank filling food boxes for pick up only. Philomath Community Gleaner distributions will be drive-through and on Saturday only until further notice.
Philomath School District: Closed all schools through April 28. All activities, practices, events have been postponed. Postponed its kindergarten orientation that had been scheduled for April 8. As of the end of last week, a new date had not yet been announced. Lunches and breakfasts for following morning made available on a “grab-and-go” basis to anyone ages 18 and under through April 28 from noon-1 p.m. at Clemens Primary School.
Philomath Scout Lodge: Quilts From Caring Hands canceled through April 22. Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments veterans officer appointments on April 1 canceled. Bunco/Poker Night on April 10 canceled. Chintimini Wildlife Center “Art is Wild” fundraiser on April 17 postponed. Berries & Buttons 4-H Family Dinner on April 22 canceled.
Philomath Youth Activities Club: Canceled all programs through April 28; all baseball and softball activities postponed until further notice.
— Philomath Express
Report any cancellations and postponements to brad.fuqua@lee.net.