Philomath church planning Easter drive-in service

The Refuge Church in Philomath plans to host a drive-in church service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Marys Peak True Value parking lot, senior pastor Gerry Alston announced.
“We’ll have a stage set up with the worship team and speakers doing all of the proper protocol for social distancing and safe practices,” Alston said. “People can drive up in their cars and stay in their cars to be safe and distanced.”
The church will offer a message for Easter Sunday.
Brad Fuqua
Editor
