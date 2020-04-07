You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Philomath church planning Easter drive-in service

Philomath church planning Easter drive-in service

{{featured_button_text}}
The Refuge

The Refuge church performs a musical number in this video as seen through this screenshot from its Facebook page. The church plans to host an Easter drive-in service on Sunday.

 THE REFUGE CHURCH VIA FACEBOOK

The Refuge Church in Philomath plans to host a drive-in church service at 11 a.m. Sunday in the Marys Peak True Value parking lot, senior pastor Gerry Alston announced.

“We’ll have a stage set up with the worship team and speakers doing all of the proper protocol for social distancing and safe practices,” Alston said. “People can drive up in their cars and stay in their cars to be safe and distanced.”

The church will offer a message for Easter Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News